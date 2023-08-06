Nashville-Based Indie Band Point Taken Releases New EP 'HERE'

Nashville-based indie band Point Taken recently released their new five-song EP called "Here."

Point Taken, made up of Noah Rogers, Sam Ferrara, Madden Purcell, Corwin Aycock, Kyle Gyenes, Collin Higgs and Jon Lewis, includes an eclectic array of genres and sounds in their music, featuring elements of Punk, Ska, Americana and Jazz Fusion.

"Collectively, we have all played together as musicians since 2015," band member Madden Purcell (trumpet) shares. "Throughout that time, we came up with different concepts and ideas for songs that we found exciting. The work we are doing with Point Taken is a culmination of those thoughts, bolstered by the growth we have all experienced since we first started playing music."

Track Listing:

1. Car Door

2. Out of My Head

3. What's That?!

4. Deserted Streets

5. In My Heart You Have a Home

About Point Taken:

Nashville-based indie band Point Taken is a horn-spiked rock sensation, fusing rock, jazz, indie, and pop elements. Formed in 2021 by a group of lifelong friends and talented musicians, their electrifying live performances are known for delivering high energy and captivating entertainment. With a seamless blend of diverse musical influences, Point Taken's dynamic sound and soulful horn arrangements create a unique sonic experience. Their charisma on stage and innate chemistry leave audiences exhilarated, solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. As they continue to push creative boundaries, Point Taken promises an unforgettable musical journey that defies genre norms.

You can follow Point Taken on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.