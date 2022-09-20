Nashville Ballet's Cinderella to Feature Youth Cast
Performances run October 6â€“9.
Nashville Ballet will be opening their 2022-23 season with the help of local students as they present Paul Vasterling's Cinderella. Running at TPAC October 6-9, the fan-favorite production will feature Nashville Ballet company dancers, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation.
"This is really a unique opportunity for School of Nashville Ballet students and our community partners," shared School Administrative Director Sarah Dey. "Not only does it build confidence, social skills, and an appreciation for the art form, but it shows each of them what is possible when we work hard and work together. They will see their weeks of dedication come together and pay off on stage and be able to share it with friends, family, and our community- and that's truly what the arts is all about."
The Youth Cast for Cinderella will include 48 students ages 5-7 from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation. In preparation for the production, students will have the opportunity to work alongside Nashville Ballet faculty, artistic staff, and company dancers to rehearse their roles, varying from Bees, Snow Angels, Castle Pages, Fairy Godmother Attendants, Wigmaker Assistants, and Violinists.
This year's Youth Cast includes the following students from each county:
Cheatham County
Charlee Harrison
Davidson County
Abigail Tristan
Abril Munoz
Addison Wade
Anthonella Gomez Roche
Autumn Church
Charlie Emerson Grace Nelson
Denver Smith
Eloise MacEachern
Emily Maiorino
Georgia Grace Traughber
Hattie Dodge
Irys Atkinson
Kimora Chatman
Nora Kate Berry
Lincoln Francois
Maisie Glicken
Emma Luo
Margaret Meyerson
Margaret Thornberry
Mary Walton Jarman
Matilda Kaczmarek
Riley Reed
Kolby-Rose Watson
Roselyn Hernandez
Soheila Crooks
Vera Mitchell
Wisdom Matthews-Cistrunk
Montgomery County
Maddox Harding
Robertson County
Norah Beutler
Rutherford County
Ana R. Montoya Lopez
Ka'iulani Moss
Williamson County
Adeline Taylor
Cecilia Ludvik
Chelsea Pittman
Emme Shervik
Marielle Tyson
Naomi Bratton
Umay Kadayifei
Winter Jones-O'Daly
Amelia Elshire
Wilson County
Ava Passaniti
Brayden Smith
A sold-out production during its 2016 run, Cinderella will feature Sergei Prokofiev's magical score presented live by the Nashville Symphony, plus specially designed 18th century costumes, stunning sets, and original choreography by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. In addition, families will be able to participate in a variety of pre-performance activities, including photo-ops with beloved characters and a special pointe shoe decorating station.
Cinderella will be live at TPAC October 6-9, 2022 and is sponsored by Conrad Nashville, Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance, and Delta Dental. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here. For more information, please visit nashvilleballet.com.