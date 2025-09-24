Nashville Ballet Reveals New Company Dancers and New Board Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville Ballet has announced the addition of four new company dancers and the appointment of six esteemed community leaders to its Board of Directors for the 2025–26 season.

Elisabeth Baehman, Shaiya Donohue and Nicholas Posluszny have been promoted from apprentices to main company artists with Jorge Emilio Peña joining Nashville Ballet this year – each recognized for their exceptional talent, creativity and anticipated contributions to the continued evolution of Nashville Ballet.

Additionally, four NB2 dancers have now been promoted to company apprentices to include Graham E. Barnes, Summer Brown, Summer Montenegro and Gwyneth Smith. Nicholas Mihlar and Joe Parker are also joining Nashville Ballet this season as apprentices. Mihlar arrives from the ABT Studio Company, the renowned pre-professional program of American Ballet Theatre, while Parker comes from the Royal Ballet School in London, one of the world's most prestigious centers for classical ballet training.

“We are proud to be able to continue to support the growth and development of talent from our Second Company to the company, said Nick Mullikin, Nashville Ballet's Artistic Director and CEO. "The continued artistic growth of our company is being recognized internationally which has allowed us to expand our recruiting efforts and bring artists to Nashville that allow our audience to see world class ballet without ever having to leave their own backyard.”

The organization also proudly welcomes six new members to its Board of Directors to include Mary Katherine Bratton, Melania Byrd, Russ Haynes, Noel Scruggs, Joe Sowell and Brooke Yoder. These individuals bring a wealth of experience in law, finance, healthcare, real estate and civic leadership.

“As we enter our 40th Anniversary Season, Nashville Ballet is reaching exciting new artistic heights under Nick Mullikin's leadership,” said Board President Jim Munro. “We're thrilled to recognize these accomplished community leaders whose personal expertise and passion for the arts will help guide and grow our mission.”

The 2025–26 season, titled The Ruby Season, marks a bold celebration of Nashville Ballet's 40-year legacy. With a lineup of dazzling productions and unforgettable performances, the season promises to reflect the passion, innovation, and excellence that have defined the company for four decades.

This milestone season of inspiring productions kicks off October 10-12, as audiences will enjoy a unique masterpiece as classical brilliance, contemporary elegance and rock ‘n' roll charisma collide with If I Can Dream. The performance begins with George Balanchine's dazzling Rubies and Jiří Kylián's hauntingly beautiful Un Ballo set to live music by The Nashville Symphony. A bold tribute to Elvis Presley titled If I Can Dream by Travis Bradley headlines the performance that celebrates rhythm, rebellion and the timeless power of movement.

Nashville Ballet offers various season ticket packages and single ticket options designed for date nights or the entire family. Subscribe to one of the curated packages or enjoy maximum flexibility when you choreograph your own. Pick 3-4 performances and save up to 25% on adult tickets and 50% on children's tickets. View season ticket packages at NashvilleBallet.com, or by phone at 615-297-2966 ext. 710.