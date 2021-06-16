Nashville Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

Fresh off their in-person performances at Ascend Amphitheater as the first performing arts organization in Nashville to return to live events, Nashville Ballet has announced their 2021-22 season, featuring a sensational lineup of in-theater performances and new digital releases that will appeal to a variety of audiences.

"When planning this season, I really wanted to showcase the strength of our company artists and bring the joy of dance back into our community," shared Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. "One of our main objectives during the pandemic was to keep our artists and employees working so that when we could resume live performances, we would be able to bounce back as strong as ever. Because our dancers have spent the last year honing their craft, we are able to present robust and technically-challenging works that showcase their artistry but, just as important, also allow our artists to connect with our audiences in a meaningful way. And that connection is what we've all missed the most over the last year."

Season highlights include fantastical family-favorites Peter Pan and Nashville's Nutcracker at TPAC, iconic contemporary works, Nashville Ballet's debut performance at the brand new Belmont Performing Arts Center, and the highly-anticipated reprise of Vasterling's nationally acclaimed Lucy Negro Redux.

Hailed by The New York Times as "absolutely transformative" and "a miracle Nashville has never seen before," Lucy Negro Redux will open with a multi-weekend run in James K. Polk Theater at TPAC before embarking on a nationwide tour in the spring of 2022. A cross-disciplinary tour de force, Lucy Negro Redux tells the story of Shakespeare and his Dark Lady, the illusive subject of many of his sonnets and a role created for an exceptionally talented woman of color. Based on the book of poetry by local author Caroline Randall Willaims, the ballet also features spoken word by Williams and an original score by GRAMMY Award-winning-marvel Rhiannon Giddens.

Season packages for Nashville Ballet's 2021-22 season will go on sale Friday, June 18 and can be purchased on Nashville Ballet's website or through their Box Office at 615-297-2966 x710 or tickets@nashvilleballet.com. Individual tickets will go on sale in July.

Nashville Ballet's Full 2021-22 Season:

Peter Pan

October 8-10, 2021

TPAC's Jackson Hall

Choreography by Paul Vasterling

Live chamber music

Escape to Neverland with this high-flying adventure! A sensational spectacle of fairies, pirates, and mermaids, with live chamber music scored by Philip Feeney, Paul Vasterling's Peter Pan promises to inspire a sense of childlike wonder in audience members of all ages.

Nashville's Nutcracker

December 15-24, 2021

TPAC's Jackson Hall

Concept, story treatment, and choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Live music performed by The Nashville Symphony

The greatest gift to give or get, the holiday season simply isn't complete without the magic of Nashville's Nutcrackera??LIVE at TPAC this December! Experience the unforgettable magic of Music City's favorite holiday tradition and rediscover your favorite characters like Clara, Drosselmeyer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, Madam Bonbon, and more!

Attitude

February 11-20, 2022

Studio A at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet

Choreography by Val Caniparoli, Twyla Tharp, and Company Dancer Mollie Sansone

Music by Antonio Vivaldi, Frank Sinatra, and a live performance by Lockeland Strings

Staged on site at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, audiences will enjoy iconic contemporary works like internationally-renowned choreographer Val Caniparoli's effervescent Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino (everything but the kitchen sink), and modern master Twyla Tharp's 20th century classic Nine Sinatra Songs, as well as a premiere work by company dancer and burgeoning choreographer Mollie Sansone.

Lucy Negro Redux

March 18-26, 2022

TPAC's Polk Theater

Conceived, written, and choreographed by Paul Vasterling

Based on the book by Caroline Randall Williams

Music written by Rhiannon Giddens

Music performed live by Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi

Family Day at The Ballet

April 24, 2022

The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet

Join us for a day filled with family-friendly fun! Experience performances by the artists of NB2, engaging story times, up-beat movement activities, creative crafts, games, and so much more at this uniquely Nashville Ballet event!

2021-22 Season Add-ons:

In addition to the 2021-22 Season, Nashville Ballet is collaborating with other local organizations to offer innovative and specially curated performances.

Nashville Ballet Virtual Season in collaboration with the National Museum of African American Music

Available to stream for free November, 2021 through June 2022

Ballet Extravaganza with the Nashville Symphony

May 19-22, 2022

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music by Igor Stravinsky and Aaron Copland, performed live by the Nashville Symphony

Nashville Ballet at Belmont

June 3-5, 2022

Belmont Performing Arts Center

Choreography by Val Caniparoli, Nick Mullikin, and Matthew Neenan

Music by Antonio Vivaldi, Sergei Rachmaninov, and more