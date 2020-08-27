Hendersonville Performing Arts Company to Hold Virtual Auditions for A CHRISTMAS STORY

Deadline for submissions is September 9 with callbacks being held on September 13.

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company will be making an alteration to our 2020-21 season by changing from a production of A Christmas Story the Musical to A Christmas Story.

The decision to produce the musical version of this show was made prior to the shutdown in March due to COVID. It is the company's decision, not to hold a musical at this time. They will still be holding virtual auditions for A Christmas Story.

Deadline for submissions is September 9th with callbacks being held on September 13th. You will be asked to provide a video of yourself reading from "sides" that will be provided to you.

For more information regarding the audition requirements, please visit hpactn.com or feel free to email us at info@hpactn.com. The performance dates for A Christmas Story are November 27th through December 13th.

