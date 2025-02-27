Frist Art Museum Presents ENOUGH TO GO AROUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Frist Art Museum will present Enough to Go Around: Food and Community in Nashville, an exhibition that addresses topics of food production, food insecurity and food’s role in bringing people together.

The juried exhibition of paintings, photography, and more serves as a companion exhibition to Farm to Table: Art, Food, and Identity in the Age of Impressionism and Tennessee Harvest, 1870s–1920s and will be on view in the always-free Conte Community Arts Gallery from March 21 through June 29, 2025.

Organized by the Frist Art Museum, Enough to Go Around features 25 works that focus on food systems and challenges around food security. The idea for the exhibition originated from conversations about these subjects between Frist Art Museum Community Engagement Director Shaun Giles and staff members of the nonprofit organizations Nashville Food Project and Tennessee Justice Center, whose missions are to support increased food access for people who are under-resourced in a variety of ways. To organize the exhibition, the Frist also partnered with Buchanan Arts and Unearthing Joy, nonprofits that also recognize the importance of the availability of nutritious, affordable food and offer educational gardening and farming programs for teachers, organizations, and people of all ages.

The open call for Nashville-based artists to submit artwork garnered 90 works from 45 artists. Jurors selected 25 works created by 22 artists, ranging from photographs and paintings to ceramics and textile works. The jury consisted of Buchanan Arts’ Executive Director Virginia Griswold, Frist Art Museum’s Chief Curator Mark Scala, the Nashville Food Project’s Director of Community Engagement Allison Thayer, Tennessee Justice Center’s Anti-Hunger Advocate Crys Riles, and Unearthing Joy’s founder Ashley Brailsford.

According to an estimate by the United States Department of Agriculture, 30 to 40 percent of the nation’s food supply goes to waste, while millions experience food insecurity across the country. “I want this exhibition to help people think about how much food is wasted and what they can do as individuals to change that, as well as think about how to decrease some of the barriers that keep food from certain communities and certain people,” says Giles.

PUBLIC PROGRAM

Panel Discussion: “Food for Thought: Food Justice in Nashville”

Thursday, April 17

11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Auditorium

Free; registration required (gallery admission, parking, and lunch included)

In partnership with Vanderbilt University’s Division of Government and Community Relations and the Vice Provost’s Office of Arts, Libraries, and Global Engagement, the Frist Art Museum presents “Food for Thought,” a three-part series of interdisciplinary conversations over lunch or happy hour inspired by our exhibitions. These discussions will be presented by Vanderbilt faculty and staff, Frist Art Museum staff, and other members of the Nashville community.

This discussion, moderated by Frist Art Museum Executive Director Seth Feman, is inspired by the exhibitions Farm to Table: Art, Food, and Identity in the Age of Impressionism, Tennessee Harvest, 1870s–1920s, and Enough to Go Around: Food and Community in Nashville, and will highlight those working for food justice in our community.

