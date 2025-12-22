Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; Clarence Brown Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Michael Ruff
- THIS IS THE MOMENT
- Cumberland County Playhouse
20%
Laura Osnes and Carrie Manalakos
- FROM BROADWAY AND BEYOND
- The Franklin Theatre
16%
Daniel Black
- BONFIRE NIGHTS
- Cumberland County Playhouse
11%
Katarina Kell
- DREAMCATCHER CABARET
- Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
9%
Nat Zegree
- 100 YEARS OF DISNEY
- Franklin theatre
9%
Erica Aubrey
- FACULTY SERIES
- Belmont University
8%
Erica Aubry
- ERICA AUBRY FACULTY CONCERT
- Belmont Musical Theatre
5%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joi Ware
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
12%
Jensen Crain-Foster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Kristen Carroll
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
7%
Elise Horecka
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
7%
Holt Kirkindoll
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
6%
Darcy Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
McKenna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Kimberly Wolff
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
3%
Sophie True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Ella Hunter, Cassidy Slabaugh, and Caitlin Clements
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Ashley Gentry
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Anna Perry
- SWING!
- Belmont University
3%
Ashley Gentry
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Allison Little
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Franklin Theatrical Fellowship
3%
Anna Perry
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Everett Tarlton
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont University
2%
Ella Hunter
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Q Rankins
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Lilliana Johnson
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Emily Tello Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Susan Guina
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
2%
Schuyler Phoenix
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
1%
Raven Arbuckle
- WITCH
- Lakewood Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa K. Durmon
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
11%
Tori Niemiec
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
10%
Austin Blake Conlee
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Veronica Roeder
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
8%
Heather Striebel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Denese Rene Evans
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
7%
Kari Cotton
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
6%
Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
6%
Dawn Ashley and Pam Buck
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Lee Witte
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Rebel Mickelson
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Dawn Ashley
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Devon Spencer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Brenda Schwab
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Megan Whitney
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Denese Rene Evans
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Danay Chambers
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Dawn Ashley and Keri Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
2%
Janessa Kaylor
- HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
1%
Kimberly Weir
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
1%
Diane Bearden & Robert Coles
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
1%
Melissa Marsh & Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
1%
Captain Sendella
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
37%SWING!
- Belmont University
27%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
21%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Britt Hancock
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
11%
Leah Lowe
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
10%
Bryce McDonald
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Jeff Martinez
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
6%
Skyler Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%
Marcus Lackey
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Joel Meriwether
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
5%
Keith and Lindsey Wortham
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
5%
Adam Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Donna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Mitchell Vantrease
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
4%
Heather Kleinfeld
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Cat Glidwell
- CINDERELLA
- Center for the Arts
3%
Patrick Cassidy
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Heather Steele
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
3%
Britt Hancock
- SH-BOOM!
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Renee Robinson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
David Shamburger
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
2%
Nick True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Jake Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
2%
Casey Hebbel
- SWING!
- Belmont University
1%
Heather Steele
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
1%
Leslie Berra
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Hunter Foster
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
15%
Harli Cooper-Graham
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
12%
Jason Spelbring
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
11%
Rob K Wannamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Civic Center
9%
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
9%
Aaron Catron
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
6%
Abby Waddoups
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
4%
Chris Guerra
- ODDITY IMPROV
- Franklin Theatre
4%
Rene Pulliam
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Erin Grace-Bailey
- BUS STOP
- The Keeton
3%
Beki Baker
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
3%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Casey Sams
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Denice Hicks
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Lenny West
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
2%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Reagan Aycock
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Joel Meriwether
- RUN FOR YOUR WIFE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Ann-Street Kavanagh
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Emma Collins
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Ensemble THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
14%COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
9%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
7%HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
5%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
3%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
3%ODDITY IMPROV
- The Franklin Theatre
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
2%THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Center for the Arts
1%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
1%SWING!
- Belmont Musical Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dalton Hamilton
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
14%
Cameron Filepas
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
12%
Cameron Filepas
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Renee Robinson
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
7%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
7%
Kristain Rarig
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Stephen Moss
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
5%
Brooke Sanders
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Karisha Glover
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Michael Barnett
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
5%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
3%
Brooke Sanders
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Darren Levin
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%
Corinne Fann
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
2%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Brooke Sanders
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
2%
Alexis Levon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sarah Michele Bailey
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
13%
Heather McCall & Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Lauren Marshall, Jacob Miller
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Todd Nichols
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%
Denise Earnst
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
5%
Anna Vogler
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Emily Dennis and Cameron Roberts
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Heather McCall, Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Lindsey Wortham
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Roger Hutson
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
4%
Nick True
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Amy Massengill
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Randy Craft
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Royce Phillips
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Jo Lynn Burks
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
3%
Stephen Kummer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Roger Hutson
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%
Roger Hutson
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
2%
Cameron Roberts
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Dean Williamson
- LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
1%
Scott Brons
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
1%
Debbie Shannon and Mark David Williams
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
1%
Josh Smith
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
1%
Dean Williamson
- CARMEN
- Nashville Opera
1%Best Musical COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
11%HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
7%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
5%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
5%GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
3%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%RENT
- Circle Players
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
2%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Brenda Sparks
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
10%
Abigail Williams
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Phoenix Aura Woods
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Haley Ray
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Harli Cooper
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Adam Pingel
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Layla Frankel
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%
Jordan Romero
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%
Alana Shirk
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Clara Martinez
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
3%
Jadyn Heinrichs
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
3%
Abby Newman
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Pull-Tight Players
3%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
2%
Emily Summers
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Tai Pardo
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Kyle Wagner
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Karisha Glover
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Camryn Clark
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Alyssa Borg
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
2%
Jayden Murphy
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Shay Starrett
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
David Mayer
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
1%
Anna Claire Ashley
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela Bulka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
14%
Zoe Hunt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
11%
Brenda Sparks
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
10%
Nick Spencer
- THE PLAY THST GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Mary Humphrey
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
DeAnna Helgeson
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Cat Glidwell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
4%
Brian Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
4%
Weslie Webster
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Gabriela Bulka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
4%
Beth Henderson
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Brittany Blaire Anderson
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
3%
Evan Fenne
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
3%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
3%
Heather McCall
- THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Beth Henderson
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
2%
Amanda Medli
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Jenna Henderson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Michael Beckett
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Katie Bruno
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
1%
Eric Pasto-Crosby
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
1%
John Carpenter
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
1%
Michelle Crain
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Caleb Shore
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
1%Best Play PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
12%THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
12%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
11%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
9%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse
8%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
7%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%ODDITY IMPROV
- The Franklin Theatre
6%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
5%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
5%DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
3%THE WHALE
- Playhouse 615
3%CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
3%THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
3%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Production of an Opera CARMEN
- Nashville Opera
63%AMAHL & THE NIGHT VISITORS
- Franklin Light Opera
21%LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
16%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gary C. Hoff
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
13%
Sophie Smrcka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
9%
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
8%
Cody Rutledge
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Bus Stop
- KEVIN DRIVER
- The Keeton
6%
Rob Wanamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%
Cody Rutledge
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Jill Hassberger
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Rachel Oppmann
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
5%
Andrew Cohen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Matt Logan
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Wanderson Rezende
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
4%
Rob Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Witch
- RAVEN ARBUCKLE
- Lakewood Theatre
3%
Jaymes Campbell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Sophie Smrcka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
2%
Josh Reynolds
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Phillip Storvik and Ryan Vogel
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Curtis Phillips
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%
Tom Tutino
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
1%
Run For Your Wife
- JOEL MERIWETHER
- Playhouse 615
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Daxton Patrick
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
8%
Aaron Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Elisabeth Dupuy
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
8%
Patty McGary
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Steve Love
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Allison Bucher
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
5%
Patty McGary
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Adam Boe
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Mark Zuckerman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Danny Northup
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
4%
Adam Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
4%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%
Phillip Corbin
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Steve Love
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%
Steve Love
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Mark Zuckerman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kassidy Marsh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
7%
James Rudolph II
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%
Leah Amundson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
4%
Britt Hancock
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Kate Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Bethany True
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Jonathan Barnes
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
4%
Brian Michael Jones
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Aaron Arsenault
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
3%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Daniel Black
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Weslie Webster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Aaron Catron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Cat Glidwell
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Regina Pullin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Maya Nicole Burt
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Meghan Wombles
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Caroline Humphries
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Angela Tipps
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Kelsey Keny
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
2%
Travis Engebretsen
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
1%
Morgan Amond
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
1%
Lauren Marshall
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
1%
Alec LeBlanc
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Adam Pingel
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
10%
Aaron Catron
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Heather McCall
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Karisha Glover
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Brian Michael Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
4%
Caleb Sager
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
3%
Robert Parker Jenkins
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Diane Bearden
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jonah Jackson
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
3%
Cammy Brickell
- ODDITY IMPROV
- Franklin Theatre
2%
Heather Steele
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%
Sarah Chapman
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Craig Hartline
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
2%
Katie Fraley
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Noel Landis
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Raven Arbuckle
- THE GODS OF COMEDY
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Micheal Walley
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Joshua Dies
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Keri Boe
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
1%
Darcy Pingel
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Cumberland County Playhouse
43%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
20%2024 WINTER CONCERT
- Theater Bug
18%THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
13%THREE PERSON HAMLET
- Scenic City Shakespeare
7%Favorite Local Theatre
Clarence Brown Theatre
16%
The Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Springhouse Theatre
9%
Center for the Arts
8%
Nashville Repertory Theatre
6%
Nashville Shakespeare Festival
6%
Playhouse 615
5%
South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%
Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Arts Center of Cannon County
5%
The Keeton
5%
Belmont Musical Theatre
3%
CCT Nashville
3%
CYT Nashville
2%
Oddity Improv, Franklin, TN
2%
Studio Tenn
2%
Manchester Arts Center
2%
Lakewood Theatre
2%
Nashville Opera
1%
Theater Bug
1%
Pull-Tight Players
1%
Franklin Light Opera
1%
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
1%
The Park Theatre
0%
Scenic City Shakespeare
0%