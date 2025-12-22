 tracker
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; Clarence Brown Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 22, 2025
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; Clarence Brown Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre! Image
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Meghan Murphy Chambers - BROAD - Nashville Repertory Theatre 22%

Michael Ruff - THIS IS THE MOMENT - Cumberland County Playhouse 20%

Laura Osnes and Carrie Manalakos - FROM BROADWAY AND BEYOND - The Franklin Theatre 16%

Daniel Black - BONFIRE NIGHTS - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

Katarina Kell - DREAMCATCHER CABARET - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9%

Nat Zegree - 100 YEARS OF DISNEY - Franklin theatre 9%

Erica Aubrey - FACULTY SERIES - Belmont University 8%

Erica Aubry - ERICA AUBRY FACULTY CONCERT - Belmont Musical Theatre 5%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joi Ware - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 12%

Jensen Crain-Foster - HAIRSPRAY - The Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Caitlin Schaub - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Kristen Carroll - GREASE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 7%

Elise Horecka - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 7%

Holt Kirkindoll - ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 6%

Darcy Pingel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 5%

McKenna Driver - BEAUTIFUL - The Keeton 4%

Kimberly Wolff - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Keeton 3%

Angie Dee - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Audience of One 3%

Sophie True - NEWSIES - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Ella Hunter, Cassidy Slabaugh, and Caitlin Clements - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 3%

Ashley Gentry - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Anna Perry - SWING! - Belmont University 3%

Ashley Gentry - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Allison Little - GUYS & DOLLS - Franklin Theatrical Fellowship 3%

Anna Perry - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Studio Tenn 3%

Everett Tarlton - ALL SHOOK UP - Belmont University 2%

Ella Hunter - ALL SHOOK UP - Center for the Arts 2%

Q Rankins - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Lilliana Johnson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Emily Tello Speck - JERSEY BOYS - Studio Tenn 2%

Susan Guina - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Franklin Light Opera 2%

Schuyler Phoenix - CHICAGO - Gift of Song 1%

Raven Arbuckle - WITCH - Lakewood Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa K. Durmon - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 11%

Tori Niemiec - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Clarence Brown Theatre 10%

Austin Blake Conlee - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Veronica Roeder - ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 8%

Heather Striebel - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Denese Rene Evans - BEAUTIFUL - The Keeton 7%

Kari Cotton - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 6%

Cat Eberwine - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 6%

Dawn Ashley and Pam Buck - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 4%

Lee Witte - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springhouse Theatre 4%

Rebel Mickelson - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Dawn Ashley - SUESSICAL - Center for the Arts 3%

Matt Logan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 3%

Devon Spencer - JERSEY BOYS - Studio Tenn 3%

Brenda Schwab - MACBETH - Scenic City Shakespeare 2%

Megan Whitney - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 2%

Denese Rene Evans - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Playhouse 615 2%

Danay Chambers - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Dawn Ashley and Keri Boe - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Center for the Arts 2%

Janessa Kaylor - HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - Lakewood Theatre 1%

Kimberly Weir - BEAUTIFUL - Center for the Arts 1%

Diane Bearden & Robert Coles - LYSISTRATA - Playhouse 615 1%

Melissa Marsh & Cat Eberwine - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 1%

Captain Sendella - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Center for the Arts 1%

Best Dance Production
HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 37%

SWING! - Belmont University 27%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 21%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 15%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Britt Hancock - HAIRSPRAY - The Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

Leah Lowe - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 10%

Bryce McDonald - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Jeff Martinez - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 6%

Skyler Wanamaker - GREASE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Marcus Lackey - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springhouse Theatre 5%

Joel Meriwether - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 5%

Keith and Lindsey Wortham - ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

Adam Pingel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 5%

Aaron Catron - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 4%

Donna Driver - BEAUTIFUL - The Keeton 4%

Mitchell Vantrease - RAGTIME - The Keeton 4%

Heather Kleinfeld - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Cat Glidwell - CINDERELLA - Center for the Arts 3%

Patrick Cassidy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Studio Tenn 3%

Heather Steele - ALL SHOOK UP - Center for the Arts 3%

Britt Hancock - SH-BOOM! - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Renee Robinson - SWEENEY TODD - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

David Shamburger - ALL SHOOK UP - Belmont Musical Theatre 2%

Nick True - NEWSIES - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Jake Speck - JERSEY BOYS - Studio Tenn 2%

Angie Dee - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Audience of One 2%

Casey Hebbel - SWING! - Belmont University 1%

Heather Steele - FREAKY FRIDAY - Center for the Arts 1%

Leslie Berra - CHICAGO - Gift of Song 1%

Best Direction Of A Play
Hunter Foster - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre 15%

Harli Cooper-Graham - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

Jason Spelbring - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival 11%

Rob K Wannamaker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - South Jackson Civic Center 9%

Charlotte Myrhe Shealy - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Springhouse Theatre 9%

Aaron Catron - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Center for the Arts 6%

Abby Waddoups - DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Playhouse 615 4%

Chris Guerra - ODDITY IMPROV - Franklin Theatre 4%

Rene Pulliam - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Playhouse 615 3%

Erin Grace-Bailey - BUS STOP - The Keeton 3%

Beki Baker - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 3%

Matt Logan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 3%

Casey Sams - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Clarence Brown Theatre 3%

Denice Hicks - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Studio Tenn 2%

Ryan Laskowski - MACBETH - Scenic City Shakespeare 2%

Lenny West - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - The Keeton 2%

Katelyn Elvington - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Reagan Aycock - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Center for the Arts 2%

Joel Meriwether - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Playhouse 615 1%

Ann-Street Kavanagh - GOOD PEOPLE - Playhouse 615 1%

Emma Collins - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

Best Ensemble
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre 14%

COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 9%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

HAIRSPRAY - The Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springhouse Theatre 5%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

RAGTIME - The Keeton 3%

NEWSIES - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 3%

ODDITY IMPROV - The Franklin Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Belmont Musical Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Playhouse 615 2%

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springhouse Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Center for the Arts 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 2%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springhouse Theatre 2%

THE COTTAGE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

LYSISTRATA - Playhouse 615 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Center for the Arts 1%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Franklin Light Opera 1%

SWING! - Belmont Musical Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dalton Hamilton - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 14%

Cameron Filepas - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

Cameron Filepas - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Renee Robinson - ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

Adam Boe - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 7%

Kristain Rarig - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springhouse Theatre 6%

Stephen Moss - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 5%

Brooke Sanders - RAGTIME - The Keeton 5%

Karisha Glover - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 5%

Michael Barnett - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Studio Tenn 5%

Phillip Corbin - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Playhouse 615 4%

Daxton Patrick - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Adam Boe - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Center for the Arts 3%

Brooke Sanders - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Keeton 3%

Darren Levin - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Studio Tenn 2%

Corinne Fann - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Center for the Arts 2%

Katelyn Elvington - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Brooke Sanders - COMPANY - The Keeton 2%

Alexis Levon - BEAUTIFUL - Center for the Arts 2%

Ryan Laskowski - MACBETH - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sarah Michele Bailey - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 13%

Heather McCall & Jacob Miller - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Lauren Marshall, Jacob Miller - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Todd Nichols - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 6%

Denise Earnst - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springhouse Theatre 6%

Daniel Vincent - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 5%

Anna Vogler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 5%

Emily Dennis and Cameron Roberts - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 4%

Heather McCall, Jacob Miller - HAIRSPRAY - The Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Lindsey Wortham - NEWSIES - Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Roger Hutson - RAGTIME - The Keeton 4%

Nick True - ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Amy Massengill - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Randy Craft - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Studio Tenn 3%

Royce Phillips - BEAUTIFUL - Center for the Arts 3%

Jo Lynn Burks - ALL SHOOK UP - Belmont Musical Theatre 3%

Stephen Kummer - JERSEY BOYS - Studio Tenn 3%

Roger Hutson - BEAUTIFUL - The Keeton 3%

Roger Hutson - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Keeton 2%

Cameron Roberts - SUESSICAL - Center for the Arts 2%

Dean Williamson - LUCIA - Nashville Opera 1%

Scott Brons - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Franklin Light Opera 1%

Debbie Shannon and Mark David Williams - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Audience of One 1%

Josh Smith - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Center for the Arts 1%

Dean Williamson - CARMEN - Nashville Opera 1%

Best Musical
COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 11%

HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springhouse Theatre 7%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 5%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 5%

GREASE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

RAGTIME - The Keeton 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Belmont Musical Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Keeton 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Center for the Arts 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Studio Tenn 2%

BEAUTIFUL - The Keeton 2%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springhouse Theatre 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 2%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Audience of One 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Studio Tenn 2%

SUESSICAL - Center for the Arts 2%

NEWSIES - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

RENT - Circle Players 2%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Franklin Light Opera 2%

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Best Performer In A Musical
Brenda Sparks - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 10%

Abigail Williams - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Charlotte Myrhe Shealy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springhouse Theatre 5%

Phoenix Aura Woods - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Jason Ross - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Haley Ray - GREASE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Harli Cooper - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Adam Pingel - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 3%

Layla Frankel - BEAUTIFUL - The Keeton 3%

Jordan Romero - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Alana Shirk - ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Clara Martinez - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 3%

Jadyn Heinrichs - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 3%

Abby Newman - WINTER WONDERETTES - Pull-Tight Players 3%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 2%

Emily Summers - BEAUTIFUL - Center for the Arts 2%

Tai Pardo - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 2%

Kyle Wagner - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 2%

Karisha Glover - ALL SHOOK UP - Center for the Arts 2%

Camryn Clark - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Alyssa Borg - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 2%

Jayden Murphy - RAGTIME - The Keeton 2%

Shay Starrett - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

David Mayer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 1%

Anna Claire Ashley - FREAKY FRIDAY - Center for the Arts 1%

Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela Bulka - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Clarence Brown Theatre 14%

Zoe Hunt - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 11%

Brenda Sparks - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 10%

Nick Spencer - THE PLAY THST GOES WRONG - Springhouse Theatre 6%

Mary Humphrey - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

DeAnna Helgeson - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Cat Glidwell - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Center for the Arts 4%

Brian Jones - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 4%

Weslie Webster - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Gabriela Bulka - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre 4%

Beth Henderson - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Playhouse 615 3%

Brittany Blaire Anderson - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Center for the Arts 3%

Evan Fenne - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - The Keeton 3%

Megan Murphy Chambers - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 3%

Wanderson Rezende - DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Playhouse 615 3%

Heather McCall - THE COTTAGE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Beth Henderson - GOOD PEOPLE - Playhouse 615 2%

Amanda Medli - MACBETH - Scenic City Shakespeare 2%

Jenna Henderson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Center for the Arts 2%

Michael Beckett - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Center for the Arts 2%

Katie Bruno - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Studio Tenn 1%

Eric Pasto-Crosby - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%

John Carpenter - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lakewood Theatre 1%

Michelle Crain - GOOD PEOPLE - Playhouse 615 1%

Caleb Shore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 1%

Best Play
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 12%

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springhouse Theatre 9%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Springhouse 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 7%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

ODDITY IMPROV - The Franklin Theatre 6%

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Center for the Arts 5%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Playhouse 615 5%

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Playhouse 615 3%

THE WHALE - Playhouse 615 3%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Studio Tenn 3%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 3%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Lakewood Theatre 2%

LYSISTRATA - Playhouse 615 2%

GOOD PEOPLE - Playhouse 615 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

MACBETH - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

Best Production of an Opera
CARMEN - Nashville Opera 63%

AMAHL & THE NIGHT VISITORS - Franklin Light Opera 21%

LUCIA - Nashville Opera 16%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gary C. Hoff - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 13%

Sophie Smrcka - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre 9%

Aaron Catron - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 8%

Cody Rutledge - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Bus Stop - KEVIN DRIVER - The Keeton 6%

Rob Wanamaker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Cody Rutledge - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Jill Hassberger - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Rachel Oppmann - ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

Andrew Cohen - JERSEY BOYS - Studio Tenn 4%

Matt Logan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Studio Tenn 4%

Wanderson Rezende - GOOD PEOPLE - Playhouse 615 4%

Rob Wanamaker - GREASE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Daniel Vincent - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 3%

Witch - RAVEN ARBUCKLE - Lakewood Theatre 3%

Jaymes Campbell - BEAUTIFUL - Center for the Arts 3%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Playhouse 615 2%

Sophie Smrcka - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Clarence Brown Theatre 2%

Josh Reynolds - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Center for the Arts 2%

Phillip Storvik and Ryan Vogel - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Curtis Phillips - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Ryan Laskowski - MACBETH - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

Tom Tutino - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Run For Your Wife - JOEL MERIWETHER - Playhouse 615 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

Daxton Patrick - ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 8%

Aaron Loflin - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springhouse Theatre 8%

Elisabeth Dupuy - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Clarence Brown Theatre 8%

Patty McGary - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Adam Boe - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 6%

Steve Love - RAGTIME - The Keeton 5%

Allison Bucher - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre 5%

Patty McGary - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Adam Boe - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 5%

Mark Zuckerman - JERSEY BOYS - Studio Tenn 4%

Danny Northup - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 4%

Adam Boe - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Center for the Arts 4%

Phillip Corbin - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Playhouse 615 4%

Phillip Corbin - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 3%

Steve Love - BEAUTIFUL - The Keeton 3%

Steve Love - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Keeton 3%

Daxton Patrick - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Adam Boe - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Center for the Arts 2%

Mark Zuckerman - BEAUTIFUL - Center for the Arts 2%

Ryan Laskowski - MACBETH - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kassidy Marsh - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615 7%

James Rudolph II - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

Leah Amundson - ALL SHOOK UP - Center for the Arts 4%

Britt Hancock - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Kate Loflin - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springhouse Theatre 4%

Bethany True - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springhouse Theatre 4%

Jonathan Barnes - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 4%

Brian Michael Jones - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Studio Tenn 3%

Aaron Arsenault - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springhouse Theatre 3%

Jason Ross - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Daniel Black - HAIRSPRAY - The Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Weslie Webster - HAIRSPRAY - The Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Aaron Catron - BEAUTIFUL - Center for the Arts 2%

Cat Glidwell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Center for the Arts 2%

Regina Pullin - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Maya Nicole Burt - RAGTIME - The Keeton 2%

Meghan Wombles - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Caroline Humphries - ALICE BY HEART - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Studio Tenn 2%

Angela Tipps - PIPPIN - Center for the Arts 2%

Kelsey Keny - COMPANY - The Keeton 2%

Travis Engebretsen - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 1%

Morgan Amond - SUESSICAL - Center for the Arts 1%

Lauren Marshall - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Alec LeBlanc - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Adam Pingel - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Springhouse Theatre 10%

Aaron Catron - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springhouse Theatre 8%

Caitlin Schaub - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Heather McCall - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Karisha Glover - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springhouse Theatre 5%

Brian Michael Jones - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 4%

Caleb Sager - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Wanderson Rezende - DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Playhouse 615 3%

Robert Parker Jenkins - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Clarence Brown Theatre 3%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 3%

Megan Murphy Chambers - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Studio Tenn 3%

Diane Bearden - GOOD PEOPLE - Playhouse 615 3%

Jonah Jackson - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Studio Tenn 3%

Cammy Brickell - ODDITY IMPROV - Franklin Theatre 2%

Heather Steele - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Center for the Arts 2%

Wanderson Rezende - LYSISTRATA - Playhouse 615 2%

Sarah Chapman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springhouse Theatre 2%

Craig Hartline - DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Playhouse 615 2%

Katie Fraley - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Playhouse 615 2%

Noel Landis - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Center for the Arts 2%

Raven Arbuckle - THE GODS OF COMEDY - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Micheal Walley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springhouse Theatre 2%

Joshua Dies - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Center for the Arts 2%

Keri Boe - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Center for the Arts 1%

Darcy Pingel - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Center for the Arts 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cumberland County Playhouse 43%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CCT Nashville 20%

2024 WINTER CONCERT - Theater Bug 18%

THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - Lakewood Theatre 13%

THREE PERSON HAMLET - Scenic City Shakespeare 7%

Favorite Local Theatre
Clarence Brown Theatre 16%

The Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

Springhouse Theatre 9%

Center for the Arts 8%

Nashville Repertory Theatre 6%

Nashville Shakespeare Festival 6%

Playhouse 615 5%

South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

The Keeton 5%

Belmont Musical Theatre 3%

CCT Nashville 3%

CYT Nashville 2%

Oddity Improv, Franklin, TN 2%

Studio Tenn 2%

Manchester Arts Center 2%

Lakewood Theatre 2%

Nashville Opera 1%

Theater Bug 1%

Pull-Tight Players 1%

Franklin Light Opera 1%

Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 1%

The Park Theatre 0%

Scenic City Shakespeare 0%

