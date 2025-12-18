OZ Arts to Present Multimedia Theater Production BIRDIE From Spain's Agrupación Señor Serrano

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will kick off a string of international performances in 2026 with a two-night-only presentation of Agrupación Señor Serrano's acclaimed multimedia theater production, Birdie. The innovative performance fuses live film-making technology and multimedia clips, such as sequences from Alfred Hitchcock's iconic film The Birds, with analog production elements like scale models to excavate a history of human migration and misconceptions of present-day immigration. Birdie arrives at OZ Arts Nashville for performances on January 30 & 31 after playing engagements at New York's prestigious Lincoln Center as part of the Under the Radar Festival and a stop at Los Angeles' Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA.

Bold, imaginative, and unforgettable, Birdie is a genre-defying theatrical experience that straddles the line between visual art, film, and live performance. Drawing from sources as varied as Hitchcock's The Birds, the game of golf, animal migration, and human survival, Birdie delivers a revelatory multimedia production featuring live video, film fragments, scale models, 2,000 miniature animals, and three riveting performers. The audiences watches large-format projection while also seeing the live film being made with hand-held cameras capturing the miniature scenes on stage and clever use of old-school overhead projectors. With incisive wit and unfailing humanity, the show takes audiences on a migration between two worlds - one fractured by war, displacement, and environmental collapse, and the other defined by order, progress, and social welfare. What connects the two is an unstoppable journey of migrants, and the ceaseless movement of all that exists.

Throughout the past twenty years of making live theatrical experiences, Agrupación Señor Serrano has performed at festivals and theaters all over the world, becoming known as one of the most innovative voices on the contemporary European performance scene. In 2015, they received the Silver Lion at the Venice Biennale, one of the most prestigious and coveted awards in international performing arts. The company is known for combining intellectual rigor with a highly visual aesthetic, creatively blending video and live performance to striking effect. Through their commitment to artistic innovation and deep research, Señor Serrano has built a reputation for creating memorable, though-provoking new works that exist in dialogue with timely current events.

Tickets to Agrupación Señor Serrano's Birdie at OZ Arts Nashville start at just $30 and are on sale now via this link. Artists and Creative Community members can also access discounted tickets starting at just $20. Attendees should be advised that this performance contains a sequence of strong lighting effects. Additional 2025/26 Season package options, including a Pick Three trio, can be found via this link.

