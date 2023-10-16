World Premiere Of The New Opera ARIELLA Comes to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City

FN Productions and Ensemble Classico-Moderne present the world premiere of composer Jaap Nico Hamburger's new opera ARIELLA, on an exclusive tour of Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City on October 22, 28 and 29.

Audiences can look forward to a performance filled with drama and emotion in this dual program that balances tradition and renewal, with pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre joining the cast. With the Ensemble Classico-Moderne, he will deliver a spectacular rendition of Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2, a piece renowned for its melodic richness and emotional depth.

The evening continues with excerpts from Hamburger's ARIELLA. This powerful opera, inspired by the novels of Ariella Kornmehl and featuring a captivating libretto by Thomas Beijer, explores the profound and transformative journey of a traditional family faced with the loss of its matriarch. As the story unfolds, the audience witnesses a journey of love, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit.

The talented cast comprises of Aline Kutan (Mother), Myriam Leblanc (Ariella), Eric Laporte (Father), and Enzo Sabbagha (Brother).

Originally from Amsterdam, where he took up music at the age of 3, Mr. Hamburger first practiced a brilliant career as an interventional cardiologist before devoting himself full-time to his music and has served as composer-in-residence at Mécénat Musica in Montreal since 2019.

After composing for orchestra and chamber ensemble across Canada, the Netherlands, and Israel, he was commissioned by the United Nations and the Dutch government to compose a new concerto for harp and orchestra to mark the 75th anniversary of the International Court of Justice. Nominated for a JUNO Award in 2022 for best Classical Composition with his second chamber symphony, Children's War Diaries, Hamburger unveils his first opera with ARIELLA.