World Premiere Of The New Opera ARIELLA Comes to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City

Performances are on October 22, 28 and 29.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Photo 1 Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra Photo 2 Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra
Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November Photo 3 Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November
Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Photo 4 Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Vivaldi Program

World Premiere Of The New Opera ARIELLA Comes to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City

FN Productions and Ensemble Classico-Moderne present the world premiere of composer Jaap Nico Hamburger's new opera ARIELLA, on an exclusive tour of Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City on October 22, 28 and 29.

 

Audiences can look forward to a performance filled with drama and emotion in this dual program that balances tradition and renewal, with pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre joining the cast. With the Ensemble Classico-Moderne, he will deliver a spectacular rendition of Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2, a piece renowned for its melodic richness and emotional depth.

 

The evening continues with excerpts from Hamburger's ARIELLA. This powerful opera, inspired by the novels of Ariella Kornmehl and featuring a captivating libretto by Thomas Beijer, explores the profound and transformative journey of a traditional family faced with the loss of its matriarch. As the story unfolds, the audience witnesses a journey of love, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit.

 

The talented cast comprises of Aline Kutan (Mother), Myriam Leblanc (Ariella), Eric Laporte (Father), and Enzo Sabbagha (Brother).

Originally from Amsterdam, where he took up music at the age of 3, Mr. Hamburger first practiced a brilliant career as an interventional cardiologist before devoting himself full-time to his music and has served as composer-in-residence at Mécénat Musica in Montreal since 2019.

 

After composing for orchestra and chamber ensemble across Canada, the Netherlands, and Israel, he was commissioned by the United Nations and the Dutch government to compose a new concerto for harp and orchestra to mark the 75th anniversary of the International Court of Justice. Nominated for a JUNO Award in 2022 for best Classical Composition with his second chamber symphony, Children's War Diaries, Hamburger unveils his first opera with ARIELLA.




RELATED STORIES - Montreal

1
World Premiere Of The New Opera ARIELLA Comes to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City Photo
World Premiere Of The New Opera ARIELLA Comes to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City

FN Productions and Ensemble Classico-Moderne present the world premiere of composer Jaap Nico Hamburger's new opera ARIELLA, on an exclusive tour of Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City on October 22, 28 and 29.

2
Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra Photo
Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra

Queer Magique presents its second cabaret, Queer Broadway! Featuring musical theatre, drag, and burlesque performances, Queer Broadway will take place October 12th and 13th, 2023 at 7:30 pm at Café Cléopâtre.

3
Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Photo
Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Vivaldi Program

Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra join forces to offer an unforgettable musical experience with a program entirely dedicated to the majestic works of Vivaldi. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

4
ALL FLESH REDUX Comes to Studio Jean Valcourt du Conservatoire This Month Photo
ALL FLESH REDUX Comes to Studio Jean Valcourt du Conservatoire This Month

Combining polyphonic singing, dance, and theatre, All Flesh REDUX is a poetic journey through time and space. Learn more about this unique experience here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert Video
Photos/Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production in Montreal KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production
Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic (12/08-12/08)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Montreal Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Segal Centre for Performing Arts (10/15-11/05)
The Retreat in Montreal The Retreat
Imago Theatre (11/02-11/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You