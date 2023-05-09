The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June

Our Time - A Broadway Celebration, will be The Lyric Theatre Singers' 30th Broadway revue show and its first in 4 years!

Anticipation is at its peak among the 45 performers who have been hard at work, putting their big return together. They are, of course, led by their beloved Founder and Musical Director, Bob Bachelor. Bob and his co-director and long-time collaborator, Cathy Burns, have picked up right where they left off in 2020. As always, they are not alone in the process, with the return of Lyric's amazing Assistant Musical Director Martin Kaller, talented rehearsal pianist Chad Linsley, and guest choreographer extraordinaire, Jonathan Patterson.

Audiences can expect a range of emotions and a repertoire dedicated in part to the work of the late, great composer Stephen Sondheim. This memorable show will also include a nod to the likes of Gershwin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mel Brooks and many more. From Come from Away to Into the Woods, Our Time has something for all audiences!

"In their first post-pandemic Broadway revue live performance since 2019, the Lyric Theatre Singers will demonstrate, once again, that their commitment to musical excellence and their positive energy, will create an incredible show that is sure to delight our audiences." - Bob Bachelor, Founder & Artistic Director

A Lyric Theatre Singers' performance would not be complete without the brilliant collaboration of Amber Hood, Lighting Designer, and Rob Denton, Sound Designer. The Singers will be accompanied by Peter Colantonio (Percussion), Benjamin Kwong (Keyboard/Synth), Levi Dover (Bass), Matthew Souaid (Woodwinds/Reeds), in addition to their beloved rehearsal pianist, Chad Linsley at the piano.

Money donations for THE/LE DÉPÔT will be gratefully accepted at all four performances.

June 8, 9, 10 - 8 PM

June 10 - 2 PM

VENUE:

Concordia Theatre (Formerly D.B. Clarke Theatre) 1455, De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. Concordia University. https://goo.gl/maps/XtdZprGqWS5asCxP7

TICKETS: $45.50 - Adults | $42.50 - Students/Seniors | $20 - Children 12 yrs. & under

BOX OFFICE: 514-743-3382 | lyrictheatreboxoffice@gmail.com

DETAILS: Click Here | www.facebook.com/LyricTheatreMontreal