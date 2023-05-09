The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June

Audiences can expect a range of emotions and a repertoire dedicated in part to the work of the late, great composer Stephen Sondheim.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 1 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
SEA SYMPHONY Features Soprano Karina Gauvin And Baritone Christian Wagner This May Photo 2 SEA SYMPHONY Features Soprano Karina Gauvin And Baritone Christian Wagner This May
BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre Season Photo 3 BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre Season
Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With A Major Event Entitled THE QUARTET ACCORDING TO BE Photo 4 Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With A Major Event Entitled THE QUARTET ACCORDING TO BERIO

Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With A Major Event Entitled THE QUARTET ACCORDING TO BERIO

Our Time - A Broadway Celebration, will be The Lyric Theatre Singers' 30th Broadway revue show and its first in 4 years!

Anticipation is at its peak among the 45 performers who have been hard at work, putting their big return together. They are, of course, led by their beloved Founder and Musical Director, Bob Bachelor. Bob and his co-director and long-time collaborator, Cathy Burns, have picked up right where they left off in 2020. As always, they are not alone in the process, with the return of Lyric's amazing Assistant Musical Director Martin Kaller, talented rehearsal pianist Chad Linsley, and guest choreographer extraordinaire, Jonathan Patterson.

Audiences can expect a range of emotions and a repertoire dedicated in part to the work of the late, great composer Stephen Sondheim. This memorable show will also include a nod to the likes of Gershwin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mel Brooks and many more. From Come from Away to Into the Woods, Our Time has something for all audiences!

"In their first post-pandemic Broadway revue live performance since 2019, the Lyric Theatre Singers will demonstrate, once again, that their commitment to musical excellence and their positive energy, will create an incredible show that is sure to delight our audiences." - Bob Bachelor, Founder & Artistic Director

A Lyric Theatre Singers' performance would not be complete without the brilliant collaboration of Amber Hood, Lighting Designer, and Rob Denton, Sound Designer. The Singers will be accompanied by Peter Colantonio (Percussion), Benjamin Kwong (Keyboard/Synth), Levi Dover (Bass), Matthew Souaid (Woodwinds/Reeds), in addition to their beloved rehearsal pianist, Chad Linsley at the piano.

Money donations for THE/LE DÉPÔT will be gratefully accepted at all four performances.

June 8, 9, 10 - 8 PM

June 10 - 2 PM

VENUE:

Concordia Theatre (Formerly D.B. Clarke Theatre) 1455, De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. Concordia University. https://goo.gl/maps/XtdZprGqWS5asCxP7

TICKETS: $45.50 - Adults | $42.50 - Students/Seniors | $20 - Children 12 yrs. & under

BOX OFFICE: 514-743-3382 | lyrictheatreboxoffice@gmail.com

DETAILS: Click Here | www.facebook.com/LyricTheatreMontreal




RELATED STORIES - Montreal

Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month Photo
Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month

C2 Montréal has announced that on May 24, two internationally renowned giants in their respective fields will take the stage together for the very first time at the upcoming 12th edition (May 24-26).

BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centres 2023-2024 Theatre Season Photo
BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre Season

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts launched their 2023-2024 Theatre season earlier today with a celebratory toast in their Lobby surrounded by Montreal theatre lovers. This stellar season of theatre brings two prestige shows that wowed audiences on Broadway and two groundswell Canadian hits that point to our country's vibrant future in the arts. These premium shows are happening in your own backyard at accessible prices.

Interview: Brittney Johnson of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL at Place Des Arts - Théâ Photo
Interview: Brittney Johnson of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL at Place Des Arts - Théâtre Maisonneuve

Brittney Johnson is an accomplished and commanding performer. She made her Broadway debut in MOTOWN THE MUSICAL understudying the character (based on) Diana Ross. She quickly followed that with LES MISERABLES, a production in which she performed one character at a matinee and the other that same evening! Most recently she made Broadway History by becoming the first Black Woman and the first woman of colour to play the title role of 'Glinda', in WICKED on Broadway. I had the distinct pleasure to chat with Johnson about her career as she gears up to perform in Montreal in a special concert version of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL, where she is portraying 'The Queen of Hearts'.

The Canadian Premiere Of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Comes to The Segal Centre Photo
The Canadian Premiere Of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Comes to The Segal Centre

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present the Canadian Premiere of Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon, writer of the smash hit play Bad Jews, and directed by Segal Centre Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.


More Hot Stories For You

Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This MonthYoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month
BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre SeasonBEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre Season
Death Poetry Becomes A Political Act Of Healing Through Dance In LAUNDRY OF LEGENDS II, May 18–20Death Poetry Becomes A Political Act Of Healing Through Dance In LAUNDRY OF LEGENDS II, May 18–20
The Canadian Premiere Of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Comes to The Segal CentreThe Canadian Premiere Of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Comes to The Segal Centre

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Josephine: A Musical Cabaret
Segal Centre for Performing Arts (5/28-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Prayer for the French Republic
Segal Centre for Performing Arts (4/23-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhinoceros in Love
Mainline Theatre (5/16-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie
Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal (5/06-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Masters of Sufi Qawwali
Oscar Peterson Concert Hall (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Time - A Broadway Celebration
The Lyric Theatre (6/08-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU