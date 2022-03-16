The Gladstone Announces Reopening Lineup

After 2 years of multiple lockdowns and closures, The Gladstone has announced a lineup of concerts and plays running through to the end of the 2021-22 season.

"During the pandemic, we offered the theatre free of charge to local artists for rehearsals, filming, and live streaming, and we did manage to open briefly this past fall for about 6 weeks," says Robin Guy, The Gladstone's Theatre Manager. "It was wonderful to have that life in the theatre, even with very limited audiences. We are so thrilled to be inviting patrons back to The Gladstone!"

The lineup includes:

Twin Flames Sunday March 20 Part of the Gladstone Presents! Music Series

Wise Atangana Album Launch Friday March 25 Part of the Gladstone Presents! Music Series

Something Aerotic! April 1 and 2 Presented by the Carleton Engineering Musical

Shakespeare's Will April 13-30 Presented by Bear and Company

The Secrets of Primrose Square May 26 - June 11 A Co-Production by SevenThirty Productions and Three Sisters Theatre Company

Additional announcements are coming shortly with a busy lineup for the 2022-23 season!

Audiences returning to The Gladstone will find strategies in place to support covid-19 safety. "Although we are all ready to be "back to normal", says Front of House Manager Betsy Johnson, "many patrons purchased their tickets for these shows before the recent regulation changes, and so it is important to honour the rules that were in place when the shows went on sale. Please be patient with our staff and volunteers!"

As such, although Ontario has lifted its mandatory proof of vaccination requirements and eliminated capacity limits, The Gladstone will continue to require proof of vaccination until the end of the season in order to support the safety and comfort of patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers. In addition, although Ontario will shortly be lifting the mask mandate, we will continue to ask patrons to use masks for the rest of this season.

And although capacity limits have been lifted, many shows will still be sold with distancing or at 50% capacity. Online streams of all the shows will also be available for those patrons not ready to return to the theatre in person.

Tickets for all the events listed are now on sale from The Gladstone box office at www.thegladstone.ca or 613.233.4523.