FIMAV Unveils 42nd Edition Program For 2026

The Festival international de musique actuelle de Victoriaville (FIMAV) has announced the lineup for its 42nd edition, set to take place May 11–17, 2026, in Victoriaville, Quebec. Following two years of transition, the festival returns with a renewed format emphasizing accessibility, international collaboration, and contemporary music innovation.

The 2026 program brings together established and emerging artists from Quebec, Canada, and abroad in a series of concerts reflecting the breadth of musique actuelle.

Among the featured projects, أحمد [Ahmed] (France, United Kingdom, Sweden) will present Play Monk, reinterpreting compositions by Thelonious Monk through the influence of Ahmed Abdul-Malik. Darius Jones (United States) will appear in two performances: Legend of e'Boi (The Hypervigilant Eye), examining memory and mental health, and fLuXkit Vancouver (i̶t̶s̶ suite but sacred), inspired by the Fluxus art movement.

Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones (United States) will present a program blending jazz, punk, electronics, and South Asian devotional traditions. Eric Chenaux (France) will perform original R&B-inflected songs shaped by his distinctive guitar style.

Additional artists include Sakina Abdou, Toma Gouband, and Marta Warelis (France/Poland); Josh Zubot Strings (British Columbia); Queen Mab (Ontario/Quebec); Pat Thomas (UK); Rafael Toral (Portugal); Yves Charuest with John Edwards and Mark Sanders (Quebec/UK); Sarah Pagé with No Hay Banda (Quebec); Beast (Katelyn Clark and Ben Grossman) (Quebec); and the Montreal-based duo Adrianne Munden-Dixon and Pablo Jiménez.

Free and Family-Friendly Programming

FIMAV 2026 will feature an expanded slate of free events throughout the city. Concerts, film screenings, festive evenings, and sound installations will be offered for audiences of all ages.

The Quartier général (Festival Hub) will host three nightly performances by John Oswald presenting PlunderphoniCoveralls, described as “reverse karaoke” experiments. The fanfare Pourpour will perform an outdoor concert at Place Ste-Victoire.

Friendly Rich Marsella will present his family-oriented show Les Oiseaux de Marsville in four performances. Two experimental film programs will spotlight the work of Quebec animator Pierre Hébert. A free tour of ten public sound installations, curated by Érick d’Orion, will also be available throughout the festival week.

A Renewed Focus on Accessibility

With an average 25 percent reduction in ticket prices, two international concerts priced at $10, and a range of free programming, FIMAV 2026 aims to broaden access while maintaining its international profile.

Performances will take place at venues across Victoriaville, including Le Carré 150, the Convention Center, Le Victorin Hotel, Église Saint-Christophe d’Arthabaska, Scène Pierre-Bruneau at Place Sainte-Victoire, Théâtre Parminou, and Le Lewis Café.

The Festival Passport is available for $295.