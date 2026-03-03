Danse Danse Will Present MANIFESTO by Stephanie Lake Company in 2026

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From April 1 to 4, 2026, Danse Danse will welcome the Australian Stephanie Lake Company to Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts for a powerful performance, Manifesto, a work that challenges the symbiosis between dance and percussion.

Before a towering curtain of watermelon-pink velvet, nine performers and nine percussionists share the same breath, electrified by an explosive score written by composer Robin Fox. On a platform above the stage, the drummers—like a single entity—play in harmony with the bodies that spin, fall and rage. Under the lighting synchronized with the percussion, a perfectly orchestrated chaos comes to life.

With Manifesto, choreographer Stephanie Lake presents tableaux vivants that unfold in solos, duets, and smaller groupings. In this show, humor, fear, beauty, and joy coexist without filter, reflecting the complexity of existence.

Acclaimed by audiences around the world, Manifesto is a declaration of love for the performing arts.

Tour:

April 1-4, 2026: Théâtre Maisonneuve / Danse Danse / Montreal



April 9-10, 2026: National Arts Center / Ottawa



April 16-18, 2026: Vancouver Playhouse / Vancouver