Cole Foundation Unveils 2026–27 Intercultural Conversations Grant Recipients

The Cole Foundation has announced the latest recipients of its Intercultural Conversations–Conversations Interculturelles (IC-CI) grant program, awarding a total of $250,000 to 15 theatre companies for the 2026–27 season. The funding supports commissioning, production, and translation projects, along with additional financial support for post-show audience talkbacks.

Now marking 17 years, the IC-CI program supports professional theatre that brings stories of diverse racial, ethnic, and religious cultures and languages to the stage, with the goal of encouraging dialogue and greater understanding of Montreal’s intercultural landscape.

“This fall marks a meaningful shift in the range of voices supported through Intercultural Conversations,” said Cole Foundation President Nancy Wells. “Alongside strong applications from established companies, the jury selected projects that extend the program's reach into new cultural and linguistic terrain. We are proud to support several first-time recipients whose pieces reflect a broader engagement with the multiplicity of language in Quebec, including works that explore bilingualism and multilingualism across different modalities. This signals the program's continued evolution in response to the complexity of Montreal's communities. We believe these works will open new spaces for dialogue, both on stage and in the broader public sphere.”

The selected projects reflect a wide range of cultures and theatrical forms, addressing themes including womanhood, exile, climate change, antisemitism, disability, ancestral wisdom, and war. Works engage with stories connected to Haiti, Ukraine, Malaysia, Brazil, and Indigenous, Deaf, Black, and Afro-Latino communities, and incorporate drama, documentary theatre, poetry, music, dance, and sign language.

Commissioning Grants

Duceppe — Dans les arpents de neiges by Olivier Kemeid

Nervous Hunter — People Have to Eat by Sophie Gee

Collectif Théâtral Potomitan — MENAJ by Maryline Chery

La Veille — Rien n'est à Nous by Maxime Mompérousse

Alter-Négro — by Fabrice Yvanoff Sénat

Production Grants

Imago Theatre — The Sound of Dogs by Jennifer Roberts

Festival TransAmériques — Monga by Jéssica Teixeira

Le Carrousel, compagnie de théâtre — Traversée by Estelle Savasta

Productions Onishka — BAASHK by Émilie Monnet

Teesri Duniya Theatre — Behind the Moon by Anosh Irani

Théâtre La Licorne (Théâtre de La Manufacture) — Élie by Nathalie Doummar

Toxique Trottoir — Kotygorochko by Muriel de Zangroniz et création collective

Productions Hôtel-Motel — Маріуполь (Marioupol) by Philippe Ducros

Segal Centre for the Performing Arts — Playing Shylock by Mark Leiren-Young

Translation Grant

Coop Ludotek-Art — Les Écritures des Amériques (Les Interstices) by Renata Carvalho, Sayuri Navarro, Nara Mansur, and Macarena Garcia Lenzi (also a production grant recipient)

The Intercultural Conversations–Conversations Interculturelles program offers two annual grant competitions, in October and April. The deadline for the next application cycle is Friday, March 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Application materials are available at www.colefoundation.ca.