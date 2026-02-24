 tracker
Vías Will Perform TOUT CE QU'IL RESTE

This creation builds a dialogue between dance, music, and poetry around Schubert's lieder, the pinnacle of sincerity and beauty.

On March 28 and 29, 2026, in the intimate setting of Bourgie Hall, Vías will unveil Tout ce qu'il reste, a dance concert presented by Danse Danse and co-produced with Bourgie Hall, the National Arts Centre, and Domaine Forget de Charlevoix. This creation builds a dialogue between dance, music, and poetry around Schubert's lieder, the pinnacle of sincerity and beauty.

Diana León and Paco Ziel, co-founders of Vías and recently awarded the Prix Révélation by the Prix de la danse de Montréal, combine their movements and sensitivity to create a moving performance alongside two rising stars of Quebec classical music scene, pianist Chloé Dumoulin and baritone Olivier Bergeron. Together, they infuse these short compositions for voice and piano with vibrant emotion, revealing the power of this exchange between dance, music, and voice.

Tout ce qu'il reste takes the form of a dance concert where immersive listening experience highlights the acoustic richness of this repertoire. In Bourgie Hall, the work unfolds freely in space, enhanced by the profound humanity of the lieder.

With this creation, Vías confirms its unique and transdisciplinary approach, placing humanity, introspection, and communion at the heart of its artistic practice.

Tour Dates

  • March 13 and 14, 2026, National Arts Centre, Ottawa

  • March 28 and 29, 2026, Bourgie Hall, Montreal

  • July 30, 2026, Domaine Forget de Charlevoix, Saint-Irénée


