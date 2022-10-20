Premium Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market Returns Next Month

Presented by the Dollard Centre for the Arts (DCA), the long-running DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Market is finally back after a 3-year hiatus-bigger, better and more beautiful than ever in its over 30-year history. This respected, high-caliber marketplace is now all in one gorgeous, renovated building complete with crafts market, fine arts space, a renewed food and beverage experience, and a heated rooftop terrace resto/bar. Innovative, original and authentic creations can be found at this year's non-denominational DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market on Saturday Nov. 12 & Sunday Nov. 13 at the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre. Free parking and coat check.

The DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market will feature works from over 70 multi-generational, dedicated artists and artisans. Spread over four floors, including a unique outdoor rooftop bar at l'Etoile filante, this new location will take shoppers on a pre-holiday adventure including: the exquisite crafts market in the centre's airy Banquet Hall; two specialized market areas on other floors-home dÃ©cor, and luxury items; the long-awaited return of the Artists' Association of Dollard's annual exhibition; curated snacks, meals and gourmet coffee at the Craft CafÃ©; and live musical entertainment including interludes on the baby grand piano and guest performers. On offer is something for all ages, budgets and tastes, as well as a number of booths whose sales benefit various causes, including Big Brothers and Big Sisters Montreal and the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. There will also be a fun crafts and Lego table for the kids.

This outstanding annual market, recognized by the crafting community as one of the biggest events in the calendar year, is back to bring some light to the pre-holiday season

Patrick Charron, DCA managing director, recognizes how difficult the pandemic has been for the arts and crafts milieu, "We have seen many professional artists forced to set aside their creative work to seek other employment," he said. "We are delighted to reconnect with members of the crafting community and offer them an opportunity to be (re)discovered, as well as present patrons with an extensive selection of quality, handcrafted gifts for their holiday season while sustaining local artisans." The vast array of items includes accessories, jewelry, soaps, skin care products, pet products, photography, stationary, floral decorations, paintings and wood products, along with much more.

Special events coordinator at DCA, Megan Bradley is looking forward to using the elegant new space to its full potential, "I can't wait to experience the beauty of the architecture and festive designs," she said. Bradley echoes the idea of diverting some of the billions of dollars spent around the holidays to those who need it most, "The Holiday Market is always a place of smiles as people share their creative passions with each other and generously promote each other. It is the perfect opportunity to not only buy something different that will stand out, but it means that much more as we actively choose to support our neighbours instead of the CEOs of large companies."

The importance of the DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market has deeper meaning for Charron, who grew up in the West Island during the 80s and 90s, "Like many artistic people of that generation, I experienced some frustration with the opportunities afforded to me in the suburbs, and moved to the city as soon as I got the chance," said Charron. "When I was approached about taking on a leadership role in the DDO arts community, I saw an opportunity to contribute to an infrastructure that champions current and future generations of creative people in the West Island. This valuable, annual event definitely speaks to that support."