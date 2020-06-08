Point Saint Charles Community Theatre Holds Virtual Auditions Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Unfortunately, like so many activities and due to the virus scare, the PSC Community Theatre has been forced to cancel all live performances for the foreseeable future.

However, they are ready to take on the challenge to present a virtual performance.

And their first audition for this effort is tonight:

Monday, June 8th at 7:30pm.

Would you like to "try-out"? No experience other than a commitment to the rehearsal schedule is required.

Paolo de Paola will be directing this new and exciting possibility for the PSC Theatre.

Once auditions are complete, the rehearsal schedule will be every Monday and Wednesday evening from 7:30pm until 10pm

These auditions and rehearsal will be conducted using the "Zoom" platform.

The tentative date for offering their performance to the public is the week August 3rd 2020 - the exact date(s) and time(s) to be provided soon.

About the play:

One of the great comedies of early television was the Carol Burnett Show and we will be doing 3-5 skits from the original shows.

So, jump on board, audition tonight (You can audition from anywhere in the world!!),

If you plan to attend, please send an email with your contact information to Peggie Hopkins at phopkins@remax.net, and she can forward the Zoom invitation that is needed to join.

