Natasha Kanapé Fontaine Presents TSHISHIKUSHKUEU

Natasha Kanapé Fontaine adapts her poetry collection Bleuets et Abricots for the stage. Manifestation combining poetry, slam, singing, theater and performance, the artist brings together the main mediums by which she has been expressing herself for many years. She will stretch the thread of her inner song to call the female spirit of the Innu territory: a process of reconstruction, a migration in a reconquest of oneself and the ancestral Innu culture of the artist. A show becoming a unique ceremony, where the poem becomes the invocation drum on a stage inhabited by the performer and haunted by ancestors. In the wake of imposing global emancipations of the colonial power, the memory is reborn, the stories and the rites return. They give back to the Aboriginal women their identity as pillars of the clan and of the present.

Originally from the Innu community of Pessamit, Natasha Kanapé Fontaine is a poet, performer, slammer, painter and actress. She travels through the continent and the world in a personal reconquest of history and indigenous identity. Today her aim is to draw a contemporary portrait of Innu thought and seek to encourage the indigenous youth to dig up the past to rebuild their future by themselves.

«Poétesse, peintre, comédienne, slameuse... Natasha Kanapé Fontaine parle avec une voix douce, mais ses mots sont puissants. En l'espace de quelques années, la jeune Innue est devenue un modèle pour les jeunes et pour sa communauté.» - Nathalie Collard, Je dis «je» pour dire les autres, La Presse

La poésie de Natasha Kanapé Fontaine dénonce les injustices, déplore la crise environnementale, éveille les consciences et témoigne des relations entre les Québécois et les Premières Nations. Elle résiste; elle est un cri. Son recueil Bleuets et abricots se veut un manifeste, empreint de fureur, de révolte, mais surtout d'espoir. » -Alexandra Mignault, Puissante poésie, Les Libraires

Show with and by Natasha Kanapé Fontaine.

More information - https://lachapelle.org/en/schedule/tshishikushkueu-dapres-bleuets-et-abricots





