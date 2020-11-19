Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal will present Approximately Close, a new dance video which will premiere on the company's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The video features choreography by Ermanno Sbezzo, and is a residency at the Théâtre Maisonneuve of Place des Arts

The residency allows the company to integrate lighting and costumes into the work, and also allows the dancers to continue to rehearse and make the work their own.

Ballets Jazz de Montréal's "Approximately Close - Quand le passé n'est presque plus" premieres Thursday November 19 at 6:30 p.m. local time. It will be online for 48 hours.

It can be watched on the Ballets Jazz Montréal Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Shows View More Montreal Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You