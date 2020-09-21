La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines Presents SIERRANEVADA

SIERRANEVADA will be presented October 14, 16 and 17.

La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines is very pleased to once again renew its relationship with dancer Manuel Roque, who will present his latest creation Sierranevada October 14, 16 and 17. The premiere of this much-anticipated performance, initially scheduled for the Festival TransAmérique back in May, will finally take place at La Chapelle. Known for the strength and power of his interpretations, Roque is a staple in the contemporary dance scene in Montreal. With Sierranevada, he signs his fifth creation. This new solo is built as an act of resistance against what Naomi Klein calls "the colonization of our imaginations by neoliberalism". His goal is to deconstruct a world or rebuild it in a way that would better respond to our expectations, both intimate and universal. Please note that the performance on Friday, October 16 will be followed by a discussion with the artist.

Sierranevada

Inspired by new science theory called "collapsology", Sierranevada is intended as a minimalist kinesthetic exercise. The demanding choreographic score leads to a journey reflecting on control and knowing to let go. It echoes the multiple mutations that are constructing and deconstructing the possibilities of a world in the making.

Manuel Roque

Manuel Roque pursues a dual career as a dancer with such groundbreaking Quebec choreographers as Marie Chouinard, Sylvain Émard and Daniel Léveillé, while independently developing his own short choreographic forms. His first solo, Raw-me (2010), was presented to considerable acclaim at the Festival Vue sur la Relève and at OFFTA. In 2012, he co-created the duo Ne meurs pas tout de suite, on nous regarde then went on to complete the project In Situ. The same year, Manuel Roque created a solo that drew inspiration from the mutation of matter. The work, titled Data, was first presented at Usine C before being featured a second time at the Festival TransAmériques (FTA) in 2015, and then in several other cities around the world. Manuel Roque was then invited to participate in Migrant Bodies, a project led by several Canadian and European partners. The project saw him create Matière Noire (2015). Other works would follow until the solo bang bang, shown at Subsistances (Lyon), the FTA and the Festival June Events (Paris) in 2017, and then as part of an international tour (2018-2019). Manuel Roque was the recipient of the Prix du Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ) for best choreographic work of the 2016-2017 season, as well as the Prix de la danse de Montréal, catégorie INTERPRÈTE (2017). Both prizes were awarded in recognition of his stunning performance in bang bang.

Production Cie Manuel Roque Co-production Festival TransAmériques, Les Brigittines, La Rotonde, L'Agora de la danse, Atelier de Paris CDCN With the support of La Briquetterie, La Rotonde, Circuit-Est Centre Chorégraphique, Conseil des Arts et des Lettres du Québec, Canada Council for the Arts, Conseil des Arts de Montréal

Creation and Performance Manuel Roque Co-creation Marilène Bastien, Sophie Corriveau, Lucie Vigneault Soundtrack Manuel Roque Technical Direction / Production Judith Allen

Both experimental and interdisciplinary theater, LA CHAPELLE SCÈNES CONTEMPORAINES is a must-see Montreal institution for the performing arts. For the past 30 years, its programming has constantly taken us down the less travelled paths that have made it its signature. Each season, rich, dense and eclectic, it constantly reinvents itself, always on the lookout for new practices and new creative talents. La Chapelle also offers 12 weeks of technical residencies for artists; Récréations, an introductory educational program in contemporary performing arts for elementary school students and finally La Chapelle, more bilingual than ever, a French to English and English to French surtitling program, projects combining both languages, offered for certain performances, and much more.

IMPORTANT: Due to COVID-19, this performance is announced subject to change. Some projects for the 2020-2021 season may be presented in an alternative form to the traditional performance. For the most recent updates, please visit their website lachapelle.org.

Photo Credit: Marilene Bastien

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You