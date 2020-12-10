La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines Presents CA A L'AIR SYNTHETIQUE BONJOUR

La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines will co-present with LA SERRE - arts vivants Ça a l'air synthétique Bonjour-Hi scheduled for January 25, 26 and 29, 2021, the latest creative proposition by the ''collective'' formed by Burcu Emeç, Michael Martini, Nien Tzu Weng and Roxa Hy. The four artists come from different practices and backgrounds in theatre, dance and digital arts among others, but share a common fondness for transdisciplinary performance. Through their collective projects, they blur linguistic and cultural boundaries. They thus invite you all to a meeting that is both artistic and social, where the audience is literally called upon to take part. With a touch of humour, somewhere between everyday life and poetry, Ça a l'air synthétique Bonjour-Hi offers a reflection on invisible work and the concept of participation. The show's premiere is planned for Monday, January 25, 2021 at 7 P.M.

A tree, a dryer, a pile of mismatched socks: still and breathing bodies, as well as banal objects suggesting tasks to be accomplished greet the public. Objects are brought to life when recorded anecdotes of experiences within participatory art are amplified from within them in order to shed light on invisible labour and the limits of consent in performance. In a relaxed environment, the public is invited to accomplish daily tasks to be paid in return. Through these banal but essential gestures, a dynamic of exchange and collaboration is established between active and passive participants, spectators and performers.

Ça a l'air synthétique Bonjour Hi reveals challenges of art-making, drawing a poetic and sincere parallel with the actual context of economic insecurity.

THE ARTISTIC TEAM

Burcu Emeç, Michael Martini, Nien Tzu Weng and Roxa Hy hail from different disciplinary horizons in theatre, dance and media arts. Their non-hierarchical and interdisciplinary approach incorporates their respective practices into a process articulated around discussion and exchanges. While it is not permanent, this collective is rooted in a shared desire to explore artistic, political and economic issues through performance, always with humour and self-deprecation.

Concept, co-creation and performance: Burcu Emeç, Michael Martini, Nien Tzu Weng, Roxa Hy; Technical director: Zoe Roux; Object design & builders: Tatev Yesayan, Laura Azzalini; Sound consultant: Joe Thibodeau; Economic consultant: Leah Temper; Delegate production of: LA SERRE - arts vivants.

With the support of: Brigade Arts-Affaires de Montréal, Canada Council for the Arts, Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ), Conseil des arts de Montréal (CAM), Regroupement des arts interdisciplinaires du Québec (RCAIQ) and Playwrights Workshop Montréal.

La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines

Both an experimental and interdisciplinary theatre, La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines is a key institution for Montreal's performing arts. For the past 30 years, its programming has taken us down the less travelled paths that have made it its signature. Each season constantly reinvents itself by showcasing fresh practices and new creative talents. La Chapelle also means 12 weeks of technical residencies for the season's artists; Récréations, an introductory educational program in contemporary performing arts for elementary school students; and finally La Chapelle More Bilingual Than Ever, which offers a bilingual sur- or subtitle translation program, projects that combine both French and English (for certain performances), and much more.

IMPORTANT: Due to COVID-19, the scheduled performances are subject to change. Some shows scheduled in the 2020-2021 season may be presented in an alternative format from the traditional theatrical live performance. For the most recent updates, please visit our website at lachapelle.org.