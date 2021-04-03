Hairy Tease Productions Presents KISS THE MOON, KISS THE SUN

The show will star Dara Harris, Liam McNamara, Robyn Esson, Matt Kinnie, and Jason Dempsey.

Apr. 3, 2021  
Hairy Tease Productions Presents KISS THE MOON, KISS THE SUN

Hairy Tease Productions has announced its production of Norm Foster's KISS THE MOON, KISS THE SUN, running for 8 performances at theatre l'Escaouette.

Performances will run the last week in May and the first week in June.

Tickets are $22.50 and will go on sale at the end of April online & at the theatre.

The show will star Dara Harris, Liam McNamara, Robyn Esson, Matt Kinnie, and Jason Dempsey.

Synopsis:

A thirty-five-year-old man with the mental capacity of a seven-year-old, meets a pregnant young woman in crisis, and the two form a lasting friendship. A story about people finding the nerve to take responsibility, and about persevering against the odds.

Only 50 people will be permitted in the audience per show, and they will be socially distanced by bubbles.

More information will be announced at a later date.

Stay tuned on the company's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HairyTease/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dara Adler
Dara Adler
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman

Related Articles View More Montreal Stories
Geordie Theatre Announces The World Premiere Of VIRGINIA WOLF Photo

Geordie Theatre Announces The World Premiere Of VIRGINIA WOLF

La Chapelle Reopens To The Public This Friday, March 26 Photo

La Chapelle Reopens To The Public This Friday, March 26

BLUE METROPOLIS LITERARY FESTIVAL Returns April 24 Photo

BLUE METROPOLIS LITERARY FESTIVAL Returns April 24

First Annual THE-WRITE-STUFF Playwriting Competition For Youth Photo

First Annual THE-WRITE-STUFF Playwriting Competition For Youth


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Celebrates 100th Anniversary
  • Producer Antonio Saillant Launches Production Company In Bradenton, Florida
  • BWW Previews: EXPANDED, AWARD-WINNING PLAY ABOUT BULLYING, MENTAL HEALTH, AND GUN VIOLENCE GETS VIRTUAL DEBUT at Powerstories Theatre