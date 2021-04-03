Hairy Tease Productions Presents KISS THE MOON, KISS THE SUN

Hairy Tease Productions has announced its production of Norm Foster's KISS THE MOON, KISS THE SUN, running for 8 performances at theatre l'Escaouette.

Performances will run the last week in May and the first week in June.

Tickets are $22.50 and will go on sale at the end of April online & at the theatre.

The show will star Dara Harris, Liam McNamara, Robyn Esson, Matt Kinnie, and Jason Dempsey.

Synopsis:

A thirty-five-year-old man with the mental capacity of a seven-year-old, meets a pregnant young woman in crisis, and the two form a lasting friendship. A story about people finding the nerve to take responsibility, and about persevering against the odds.

Only 50 people will be permitted in the audience per show, and they will be socially distanced by bubbles.

More information will be announced at a later date.

Stay tuned on the company's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HairyTease/.