Festival De Lanaudiere is Back For Six Indoor Concerts In September

The program is set for September 18-27.

Festival de Lanaudière presents "Autumn Notes," an ambitious series of six indoor concerts, as well as surprise outdoor performances spread over two weekends in September. True to its finest tradition, the Festival welcomes the country's greatest orchestras and classical musicians to the beautiful Lanaudière region!

"Having obtained the green light from Public Health authorities for 250-person gatherings, we were eager to immediately send a strong and clear message: music lives, and it brings us closer together! This is the very first fall season for the Festival, and its aim is to bring hope to the entire community," says Artistic Director Renaud Loranger.

All concerts will be presented in the unique atmosphere of the Cathédrale de Joliette, authentic birthplace of Festival de Lanaudière. 250 tickets are available for each concert, for the price of $50 (taxes and service charges included) at lanaudiere.org.

Program for September 18, 19 and 20

On Friday, September 18 at 8 p.m., the Orchestre Métropolitain under the direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin kicks off the Festival's long-awaited reunion with its audience. From Barber to Rachmaninoff, between serene meditation and melancholy, it is a concert that closely aligns with this autumn Festival.

On Saturday, September 19 at 8 p.m., Les Violons du Roy conducted by Mathieu Lussier explore some of the most beautiful works of Baroque music, from Handel and his famous Water Music, to a selection of concertos for wind instruments by Vivaldi and Telemann.

On Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m., we mark the much-awaited return of Canadian virtuoso James Ehnes, who performs at the Festival for the first time since 2013. On the program: a return to the foundations of musical language with Bach's partitas for solo violin Nos. 1, 2 and 3.

Program for September 25, 26 and 27

On Friday, September 25th at 8 p.m., pianist Marc-André Hamelin dedicates his first public concert since last March to the Lanaudière audience with a superb program of Enesco, Medtner, as well as Schubert's penultimate sonata.

On Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m., the great Canadian soprano Adrianne Pieczonka makes her Festival debut, with the expert collaboration of pianist Michael McMahon. Works by Schubert, Wagner, Poulenc and Strauss are on this program.

On Sunday, September 27 at 8 p.m., the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal under the direction of Canadian Opera Company Music Director Johannes Debus concludes this fall celebration. The audience will hear Beethoven's Große Fuge (Great Fugue), Schoenberg's Transfigured Night, as well as Mahler's Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of a Wayfarer) sung by young Montreal mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb, now regularly featured at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

In addition to indoor concerts, the Festival offers daytime musical performances on Saturdays and Sundays in the streets and parks of downtown Joliette, Saint-Charles-Borromée and Notre-Dame-des-Prairies. On the first weekend, the Choros Wind Quintet will brighten up these venues with their eclectic and dynamic repertoire, while the Orchestre symphonique des Jeunes de Joliette will take over the second weekend. Stay closely tuned: the exact locations will not be announced in advance!

