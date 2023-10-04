Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Vivaldi Program

Oct. 04, 2023

Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Vivaldi Program

Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra join forces to offer an unforgettable musical experience with a program entirely dedicated to the majestic works of Vivaldi.

Presented at Palais Montcalm in Quebec City on October 13th, 2023, and at Montreal's Maison symphonique on October 15th, 2023, this international production will be conducted by Matthias Maute of Ensemble Caprice and Ensemble ArtChoral, and David Shemer of the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra.

This collaboration is part of a series of musical exchanges between the two ensembles. This will be their fourth collaboration since 2021, following two performances in Israel and one in Montreal.

Described as "the mother of all Baroque ensembles” in Israel, the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra was the first orchestra in Israel to perform Baroque music on period instruments, using historically informed interpretation methods and playing techniques.

Joining the renowned Ensemble Caprice, the virtuosic ensembles will take you on a captivating journey through Vivaldi's musical genius, as originally intended by the composer.

To complete this celebration, Vivaldi's Gloria, one of the composer's best-known choral works, takes center stage. Originally written as a hymn of praise and adoration for women's choir, the Gloria has become a masterpiece unsurpassed in joy and elegance.

These masterful scores will be brought to life by the women's choir of Ensemble ArtChoral, winner of the 2020 Opus award for Musical Event of the Year. The professional choir, born from the great tradition of choral singing in Quebec, will breathe life into some of the most exhilarating choral works in sacred music.

Tickets are now available at Click Here

Antonio Vivaldi Program:

  1. In exitu Israel (Salmo 113), RV 604
  2. Laudate Dominum omnes gentes (Salmo 116), RV 606
  3. Concerto grosso, RV 565
  4. Motet Infurore giustissmae irae, RV 626
  5. Magnificat, RV 610
    -Intermission-
  6. Concerto, RV566
  7. Gloria, RV 589

 




