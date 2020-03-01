Contact Theatre Presents CHICAGO

Tickets on sale now for Contact Theatre's production of Chicago, the musical. Details at www.contacttheatre.ca.

Off of their sold-out inaugural production of Bonnie and Clyde, emerging theatre company in Montreal announces Chicago the musical starring META award winner Meghan Vera Starling.

MONTREAL, Quebec - March 1, 2020

Chicago the musical, will premiere on April 16th and run until April 25th 2020 at the Rialto Hall. The Contact team will welcome an intimate audience for eight performances over two weeks for a unique version of this beloved classic.

In the role of Velma Kelly, the notorious merry murderess vying for the spotlight, is Montreal English Theatre Award winner Meghan Vera Starling. Opposite her is newcomer Ocean Williams in the role of Roxie Hart. Williams is experiencing a successful theatre career in Ontario with roles such as Joanne Jefferson in Rent and Vanessa in In the Heights; this is Ocean's first production after moving to Montreal. "Getting the opportunity to play an iconic role like Roxie Hart is something I have dreamed of for a while. Performing alongside this cast of Chicago and sharing in this unique take on this well-known story is an honour" says Williams.

Portraying everyone's favorite lawyer, Billy Flynn, is Montreal musical sensation, Julia Kennific. Contact patrons may recognize Kennific from her role as Blanche Barrow in Contact's inaugural production, Bonnie and Clyde, for which she won a BroadwayWorld Award for best supporting actress. On the unusual casting of a woman in this iconic role, production Director Debora Friedmann states, "Though the 20s saw great strides in women's liberation this show particularly highlights the sexism that was prevalent then and is still evident today. We chose to cross cast Billy to showcase different ways in which women have manipulated the system to empower themselves throughout history".

The Chicago team hopes audiences will leave with an everlasting memory of some very special razzle dazzle. "Chicago is an amazing classic musical that is known by theatre-goers and non-theatre-goers alike". Producer Ally Brumer notes, "What's exciting about our production is that we have this unique opportunity to turn the show on its head and bring some of the musical's underlying themes to the forefront; all while playing homage to the original production's values".





