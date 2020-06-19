Concert Venues, Theatres, and Cinemas in Quebec Set to Reopen on Monday

In the next phase of reopening in Quebec, concert venues, theatres, and cinemas will be allowed to reopen as of June 22. Officials announced, indoor gatherings of 50 people or less will be permitted provided that they are able to maintain a distance of 2 meters. Officials also said on Monday that there's a possibility the limit of 50 people could be increased to 250 in the coming weeks, according to Montreal CTV News

"The cultural community and the general public have long awaited this reunion in spaces that offer us unique works and cultural experiences," said Quebec's Minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy. "With the backing of public health, I can finally announce the reopening of places that reflect the vitality of our Quebec culture so well."

"With all these precautions, cultural events can soon resume across Quebec," Roy said. "Let's reclaim these places that contribute to our well-being, our pride and our identity."

