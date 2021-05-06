Cinars Maintains the Link Between Creators and Presenters in a 100% Virtual Edition

This spring, CINARS is offering a virtual conference in order to continue enabling international artistic encounters and also maintain the links between creators and presenters. Online from May 25th to 28th, 2021.

After the success of its online event last November, which brought together nearly 800 participants from 50 countries, the multidisciplinary CINARS conference is proposing a new digital edition to facilitate discussions between artists, agents and international presenters, and to help plan the programming of the upcoming years. For four days, the performing arts community will meet on the Web for show presentations, conferences and networking moments. A great way to promote Quebec culture in the rest of Canada and elsewhere in the world, and, inversely, to bring artists from around the world to Quebec.

"During its 37 years of existence, the CINARS Biennale has welcomed great names from the stage such as Cirque du Soleil, Compagnie Marie Chouinard and Robert Lepage, placing itself as a springboard for talents that is a precursor in its field. It is therefore a duty for us to continue to allow these exchanges between professionals and to enable the planification of the upcoming seasons in person. This edition will be a time of hope, as the artistic communities of the living arts, here and elsewhere, mobilize to prepare the shows of tomorrow." - Alain Paré, President, Director and Founder, CINARS

For this edition, CINARS selected 24 shows ready to go on tour, 8 projects in the process of being created looking for partners, and organized three conferences moderated by Charles Vallerand, consultant at UNESCO, each one focusing on the issues of a particular continent (Europe, Asia, America). The projects presented were chosen by a jury of local and international professionals, from nearly 450 applications submitted in 2019 for the 19th edition of the biennale, which would have taken place in November 2020.

The virtual platform chosen by CINARS will allow exhibitors, presenters and observers to meet in groups, privately, or in kiosks held by exhibitors to present the shows they wish to showcase to presenters. A matchmaking algorithm will provide participants with similar interests with personalized meetings based on their profile, and a "speed-networking" system will randomly select participants who will have a limited amount of time to interact before being automatically connected to a new person.

CINARS Web will include circus arts, dance, classical and francophone music, theater and multidisciplinary arts. The proposed shows come from all over Canada, China, France, Switzerland, Mongolia, Belgium and Hungary, among others.

Since 1984, CINARS (International Conference and networking organization for the Performing Arts) has been organizing one of the most important international meetings of the performing arts every two years in Montreal with more than 1900 professionals from 54 countries, including 433 of the most important presenters in the world. In the course of a week, more than 170 shows from Quebec, Canada and abroad, workshops, networking events and an exhibition hall are offered to participants. After eighteen editions, the CINARS Biennale has become an essential multidisciplinary event in the landscape of international performing arts dissemination. 2020 saw the birth of CINARS Web, which took over from the Biennale during the time of the pandemic in order to bring together the world's performing arts via a virtual platform. This new format has succeeded in maintaining the links between the sector's different actors and actresses.