BORDERLINES Announced At 3rd Biennale Of Festival Alterite

After presenting notable solos at Festival TransAmériques in 2012 and MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels) in 2017, choreographer Taoufiq Izeddiou returns with Borderlines, a group work copresented with MAI and Nord Sud Arts et Cultures.

Questions about migrants and borders feed current debates around the world. Conceived for five young dancers from Marrakech, this work examines the notion of checkpoints, those that are visible as well as barriers within the body itself. Enveloped in a sound mix drawn from both traditional and contemporary Moroccan sources, this fervent quintet strives to make the space their own or create one for themselves if given no other choice. In a society with such tight control over individuals, what is left of intimacy?

"From the secular to the sacred, his shows are striking." -Marie-Christine Vernay, journalist and critic

Choreographer: Taoufiq Izeddiou / Performers: Yassmine Benchrifa, Moad Haddadi, Mohamed Lamqayssi, Chourouk El Mahati, Hassan Oumzili / Sound Designer and Musician: Saïd Ait El Moumen / Lighting Designer: Chantal Labonté / In partnership with the Consulat général de France à Montréal

