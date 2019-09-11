BESIDE Announced At La Chapelle

The piece BESIDE of maribé - sors de ce corps, in partnership with Montréal Danse, will be the subject of four performances at La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines in Montréal, from October 15th to 18th, 2019 at 7 p.m. Public talks will be held before the show, guided by Line Grenier and Hilary Bergen.

Part of a trilogy alongside BEHIND (2010) and BETWEEN (2015), BESIDE is a collaboration between companies maribé - sors de ce corps and Montréal Danse, and their respective Artistic Directors, Marie Béland, choreographer and Kathy Casey,

dramaturge.

How is the body support speeches constructed today ? Live radio as a vocal score becomes here a pretext to question the role of the body in this both political and social act that is to communicate to the greatest number of opinions and information. Does their overabundance prevent us from understanding each other ?

In BESIDE, third opus of the B+B+B trilogy, Marie Béland is interested in the body communicating through the body of the Other. By borrowing the words and movements of the local media, the performers assume the identity of all those who speak in the public square and address our relationship to the construction of truth, fake news and the role the body can play in the credibility of what is said in the media.

Learn more at https://lachapelle.org/en/schedule/beside





