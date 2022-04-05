2022 Charles Biddle Award Calls For Nominations!

Michel Vallée, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Culture pour tous organization is pleased to officially announce the call for nominations for the Charles Biddle Award, 2022. This award, presented jointly with Quebec's Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration (MIFI) for the past 12 years, highlights the outstanding contributions of artists and cultural workers who immigrated to Quebec and whose personal and professional involvement contributes to Quebec's cultural and artistic development in the regions, nationally and internationally.

The call for nominations will end on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:59 pm.

One award, two components

The finalists and winners will be selected by a five-member jury made up of prominent individuals in the arts and culture community as well as an MIFI representative and a Culture pour tous representative.

The finalists will be announced in a video vignette produced by Télé-Québec's La Fabrique culturelle, and the winners will be announced during the Semaine québécoise des rencontres interculturelles (Quebec intercultural encounters week), which will be held in November 2022.

The winner in each category will receive a $5,000 cash prize. In addition, La Fabrique culturelle will feature the winners in a second video vignette posted on its website and shared on the MIFI and Culture pour tous social media networks.

Quotes

"I am honoured to be working with Culture pour tous to present the Charles Biddle Award, which for the past 12 years has been highlighting the impressive creative output of people who immigrated to Quebec. Through their creativity and professional involvement, these artists and artisans help to enrich Quebec society culturally and artistically. They also help to expand the influence of Quebec culture internationally."

The Honourable Jean Boulet, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region.

"Quebec has always shaped its identity from the talent, hard work and enthusiastic pursuits of its people, who come from around the world. Because our culture is people-based, it is also a pluralistic culture replete with encounters with outstanding artists and cultural workers. Culture pour tous is proud to be in the forefront in presenting the Charles Biddle Award for the 12th consecutive year in order to give visibility to the achievements of Quebecers who, every year, help to make our Quebec even greater and more beautiful."

Michel Vallée, President and Chief Executive Officer of Culture pour tous

To nominate a candidate

All the details of the call for nominations and the selection criteria can be found on the Culture pour tous website. To make it easier to submit a nomination, you can now use an online form.

To be eligible, nominations must be written entirely in French.

A person may submit his or her own nomination or nominate another person. The deadline is 11:59 pm, Friday, July 29, 2022.

2021 winners

For the regional component, the award was presented last year to actress, poetess and story‑teller Marta Saenz de la Calzada. Originally from Spain, Marta Saenz de la Calzada came to Quebec in 1969. She lives and works in her adopted region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Watch the video vignette produced by Télé-Québec's La Fabrique culturelle.

For the national and international component, the award was presented to producer Mustapha Terki. Born in France to a family from the Kabylia region of Algeria, Mustapha Terki settled in Montreal in 1990 and since then, has made a significant contribution to Quebec's cultural development. Watch the video vignette about him.

To obtain more information about the Charles Biddle Award and its winners and finalists, go to the Culture pour tous website.

We wish to thank the Union des municipalités du Québec, our dissemination partner.