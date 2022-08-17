Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022-2023 Season Announced For The OPCM

Learn more about the lineup here!

Aug. 17, 2022  
To celebrate the expected return of its audience, the Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM) will present only grandiose lyrical masterpieces in 2022-2023.

"This season, the exchange between the soloists and the choir will show the power of voices and music through three great works from the repertoire with powerful and evocative images. We want to play pieces that will remain etched in the hearts of the public," says Francis Choinière, artistic director of the OPCM.

Verdi's Requiem

Sunday, November 13, 2022 - 7:30 p.m. - Maison symphonique

Few works in the repertoire offer the moving emotion of opera and the thrill of spectacular symphonic writing combined with moments of solo virtuosity. Verdi's Requiem evokes both deep sadness and a sense of apocalyptic drama. For the occasion, soprano Aline Kutan, mezzo-soprano Rose Naggar-Tremblay, tenor Adam Luther and bass-baritone Vartan Gabrielian will unite their voices with those of 100 choristers, accompanied by 70 musicians, under the direction of Francis Choinière. .

Puccini's La Bohème

Friday, January 20, 2023 - 7:30 p.m. - Maison symphonique

Embark on a musical experience from tragedy to hope, from death to life, from loneliness to love with La Bohème. The OPCM will present a concert version of Puccini's masterpiece which will star Andrew Haji (Rodolfo) and Myriam Leblanc (Mimi), in an unforgettable love tragedy accompanied by 60 musicians and 120 singers from the OPCM and the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal under the direction of Francis Choinière.

The Symphony of the Sea - Saturday May 20, 2023 - 7:30 p.m. - Maison symphonique

Immerse yourself in the sea to experience the colors, textures and nuances of Debussy's La Mer and Vaughan Williams A Sea Symphony. In the voices of internationally acclaimed Canadian soprano Karina Gauvin and baritone Christian Wagner, Vaughan Williams' bubbling first symphony pays homage to the countless souls who took to the sea to disappear into its depths. It is an evening of evocative sound painting, performed by 80 musicians and 100 singers from the OPCM under the direction of Francis Choinière.

Tickets are available on the Place des arts website, at 514 842-2112 or 1 866 842-2112.





