2020 METAs Nominees Announced Next Week

Join the Montreal English Theatre Awards Committee as they announce the nominees for the 2019-2020 theatre season.

This year's METAs categories and nominees will be announced at 4:30 PM, on September 21st, 2020. The event will take place online on the METAs YouTube page

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS



The METAs Committee (METAC) is now asking for companies and individuals to submit nominees for two Honorary Awards: the Unsung Hero of the Theatre (UHOT) Award and the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Award. The recipients will be announced during the 8th Annual METAs Ceremony.

The UHOT Award was established in 2014 to celebrate the members of our community who too rarely get the public recognition they deserve. Think of stage managers, carpenters, set painters, administrators, and the myriad of talented craftspeople that bring a production to life.

The EDI Award , presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal, was established in 2015 to recognize and encourage practices of access and inclusion, and to celebrate those who embrace the range of cultures, identities and abilities that make up and enrich our city.

For more information about our Honorary Awards, please visit: www.metas.ca/awards/honorary-awards . All submissions must be sent to chair@metas.ca by October 20th, 2020.

