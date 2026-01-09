David Marino to Present JAZZ ET CHANSON at Place des Arts Venue in Montreal

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David Marino will present his new concert Entre jazz et chanson where he will sing his favourite songs from the jazz standards in the 'Great American Songbook' all the way to french chanson. This new concert is presented on February 26th at the prestigious Place des Arts venue in Montreal.

Accompanied by a jazz trio, Marino will take you back to the era of the great crooners like Frank Sinatra, and will also dive into some of his greatest French influences like Jacques Brel or Michel Legrand, which he has the pleasure of singing for you.

David Marino is a young vocalist and rising star making headway internationally, performing at prestigious theatres and jazz clubs across the world. Fresh off releasing his debut EP, "The Debut Sessions", Marino has made himself a home at the iconic Birdland Jazz Club in New York, alongside musical director Billy Stritch, and has recently completed tour dates in California, Florida, Germany, France, Italy and the UK.