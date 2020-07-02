Wyoming Movie Theatre Attempts to Reopen, Closes Again Due to Lack of Patrons

According to The Torrington Telegram, the Wyoming Movie Theatre attempted to reopen on Friday, June 26, showing the films The Avengers and Zootopia.

The plan was to continue to show movies the rest of the weekend, but after just nine people visited on Friday, owner Kathi Rickard decided to close the theatre's doors once more.

Friday's showings were the first since March 17, the last day the theater was open before closing due to the health crisis.

Instead of showing movies Saturday night, the theater sold popcorn for two hours, which they had been doing on Fridays for the past few weeks.

"Lots of people kept calling and texting, asking when we were going to reopen," Rickard said.

The theatre has implemented safety measures, including hand sanitizer for guests and masks and gloves for employees, as well as a social distancing requirement in the lobby and theater. Patrons sit in every other row with four seats between each group.

When the theater reopens permanently, staff will disinfect the upper and lower theaters between each showing.

As of now, the theatre has not announced plans to reopen.

