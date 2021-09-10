World Jazz Quartet QUARTETO NUEVO Performs at ABT, October 1

Alberta Bair Theater launches its Outstanding Performances Series with Quarteto Nuevo, who melds music of ancient worlds and far away places with a contemporary groove, on Friday, October 1 at 7:30pm.

Masterful musicians merge western classical, eastern European folk, Latin, and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop! Their unique instrumentation - soprano saxophone/alto flute (Damon Zick), cello (Jacob Szekely), guitar (Kenton Youngstrom), and hand percussion (Felipe Fraga) - richly colors their wide-ranging repertoire, from original compositions and traditional Macedonian pieces to Chick Corea tunes and Frank Zappa orchestrations.

Winners of the Beverly Hills National Auditions, the ensemble's razor-sharp precision is enhanced by jazzy interludes, lightly rumbling percussion motifs, and mesmerizing rhythms. They effectively meld the music of ancient worlds and faraway places with a contemporary groove that enchants audiences of all ages!

Special thanks to Founding Directors who sponsor the series and to WESTAF for funding this performance. Quarteto Nuevo's 2021 tour was made possible with the support of Jazz Road, a national initiative of South Arts, which is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Tickets, $37, $17 student, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm, at 2801 Third Ave N, by phone at 406-256-6052, and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional fees apply.

Performances of ABT's Outstanding Performances Series feature musicians who are masters of their craft and ensures various musical art forms/genres are represented and our community has access to music they may not otherwise experience.