Wind River Hotel & Casino And The Northern Arapaho Tribe Bring Indian Relay Racing's Championship Back To Casper

Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper, Wyoming the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races another year. If you've never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this.....one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12-16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.

North America's best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.

Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women's relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.

The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races, at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, Casper, Wyoming on September 24th, 25th and 26th. Coming soon buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at 12:00 noon and races at 2:00 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.