WYO to Host Summer Streaming Series

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center announces its Summer Streaming Series sponsored by Ptolemy Data Systems. A series of six performances from different (local) bands presented Thursdays at 5:30pm July - August, performed on the WYO stage.

Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend either the live stream or the live event itself with a limited number of seats available. The series will allow the WYO to develop and test their streaming platform while providing staff with the opportunity to implement new social distancing policies.

Erin Butler, Executive Director says, "we're excited to test and experiment with the WYO's new streaming equipment, providing multiple viewing options to our audience." She continues, "this new technology will allow the WYO to advance its mission by providing quality live entertainment in this challenging and limiting environment."

The Summer Streaming Series opens July 9 with Wyoming Band, followed by Cruisin' with special guest Larry Mitchell, July 23; Jimmy Keith and the Hateful 8, July 30; The Home Tones, August 6, Instagators, August 13 and a special guest, yet to be announced, August 27.

