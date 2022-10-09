Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WYO Theater to Present ROCKY HORROR SHOW This Month

The show will play on October 29 at 7pm.

Oct. 09, 2022  

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Trident Theatre offer a Halloween treat with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" October 29 at 7pm.

The cult classic horror/musical/B-film will be presented with a cast of local actors performing along with the film. Costumes are encouraged and a specialty cocktail will be available for purchase. The so called "science-fiction double feature" will play a limited one-day only run during the spookiest time of the year.

Aaron Odom, Artistic Director of Trident Theatre says, "It's been such a great time collaborating with the WYO on this project. Since this has been an annual event in Sheridan for several years, it's exciting that Trident gets to perform this onstage with such a great cast. Besides that, it's just a fine time to let our hair down and do the Time Warp Again!."

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Rated R.

ABOUT THE WYO PERFORMING ARTS AND EDUCATION CENTER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.





