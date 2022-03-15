WYO Theater Presents FIRST DATE Next Month

The WYO Theater and Civic Theatre Guild have announced the return of the WYO/CTG Co-Production with First Date, a Musical Comedy by Austin Winsberg. Directed by Kelly Miller-Smart with music direction by Amanda Patterson this hilarious musical comedy will be the first Co-Production for the WYO and CTG after a two-year hiatus and will be presented in the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center April 8-10 and 14-17, 2022.

First Date is the uproarious musical comedy featuring your favorite local actors and musicians about that ominous "First Date" and the unexpected turns it can take. When blind date newbie Aaron (Dan Cole) is set up with serial-dater Casey (Jules Craft), a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds, and the oddly attentive waiter (Patrick Cossel) chaperones them through the evening, the couple quickly realize they are not alone on this unpredictable outing with Casey and Aaron's inner critics taking on a life of their own. Suddenly other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends (David Myers and Aaron Odom), manipulative exes (Jada Manning) and protective siblings (Pollyanna Averett) singing and dancing the potential couple through ice-breakers, appetizers and conversational land mines. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

First Date is produced in partnership with the WYO Theater and Civic Theatre Guild and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com. Sponsored by Gene & Kandi Davis and Kim & Mary Kay Love.