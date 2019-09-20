WYO Presents Gala Performance of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Join the WYO Theater for their 2019 fundraising gala, Catch Me if You Can, The Musical. Proceeds from this event go to support the WYO's operating expenses for the 2019-2020 Season. Enjoy the opening night gala party Saturday, October 19, 5:30pm with food and drink at Frackelton's Fine Food & Spirits then scoot on over to the WYO for silent and live auctions and the performance. If you miss the Gala, you can see the show the following week, Thursday, October 24, Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 27 at 2:00pm. Whichever event you choose, you are ensured a night of great entertainment!

Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show features the true story of Frank Abignale, Jr. who, seeking fame and fortune, runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer - living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit wyotheater.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You