WE WILL ROCK YOU Will Come to Casper This September

With the recent Oscar-winning film, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the music of Queen is more popular than ever. In 2002, many of those hits were compiled into a rock musical experience, WE WILL ROCK YOU, which will be hitting the road once again for a North American tour starting September 3 in Winnipeg, Canada. Spectra Venue Management is pleased to announce the show will include a stop at the Casper Events Center on Tuesday, September 24th. Ticket prices and on sale date are to be announced. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

Produced by Annerin Theatricals in Alberta, Canada, WE WILL ROCK YOU will be offering a VIP package at each stop, which include cast member meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and much more. More information can be found on the musical's official website (http://www.queenonline.com/wwry), and a trailer can be seen here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=15&v=Krd9ER3sD1c).

While WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it's also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen's concerts.

"Annerin is proud to be able to produce WE WILL ROCK YOU, and we are obviously lucky with our timing," says Jeff Parry, President Annerin Theatricals. "This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas. I thought that Queen's musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we're producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner."

Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton ("The Young Ones," "Blackadder, "Popcorn"). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including: "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want To Break Free," "Somebody To Love," "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites The Dust" and, of course, "We Will Rock You."

The fifteenth longest-running musical in West End history received rave reviews upon its original premiere.





