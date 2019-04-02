UM Theatre & Dance To Perform ASSASSINS In April

The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance will present "Assassins" by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman to audiences this April.

"Assassins" is directed by UM theater and dance Professor Randy Bolton, with choreography by Pamyla Stiehl, theater associate professor, and music direction by first-year Master of Fine Arts candidate Jane Best. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 10-13 and April 17-20, and at 2 p.m. April 14 and 21 in the Masquer Theatre in UM's Performing Arts and Radio/TV Center.

The nine individuals who attempted to assassinate our nation's presidents - successful or otherwise - are portrayed with passion and pathos in Sondheim and Weidman's seminal musical, the winner of multiple Tony awards. Set against the backdrop of a twisted metaphysical carnival game with the prize being the American Dream itself, "Assassins" forces us to confront our culture (or cult?) of celebrity and the sometimes violent means through which it is pursued.

General admission tickets cost $20, while senior and student tickets cost $16. Admission for children 12 and under is $10. Tickets are available by calling the UMArts Box Office at 406-243-4581 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or ordering online at www.umt.edu/theatredance.

For more information, call Bolton at 406-243-2800 or email randy.bolton@umontana.edu.

Remaining UM School of Theatre & Dance performances for the academic year are online at http://www.umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/Season/18-19-season.php.





