The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Opens 2022 Online Auction This Weekend

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center opens its 2022 Online Auction this month. Featuring handmade art, items from local and national artisans and exciting experiences the WYO's 2022 Online Auction will run November 6th thru November 28th. Proceeds from the auction will go to support the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center for the 2022-2023 Season.

"We are excited to renew our efforts and to present our online auction to the public for a third year in a row," says Erin Butler Executive Director of the WYO Theater. Pat Tomsovic, auction chair added, "There is really an incredible array of goods for folks to enjoy, I'm simply humbled at the generosity of our community when it comes to supporting the WYO."

The WYO's 2022 Online Auction is a great way to kick-start the holiday giving season, offering fun and unique gifts for all age ranges and interests. You can find the auction beginning Sunday November 6 at noon at 32auctions.com/WYO2022.