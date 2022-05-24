The Old Saloon Celebrates Its 120th Anniversary With Summer Music Concert Series
The historic and legendary establishment has been serving outlaws and cowgirls since 1902.
The Old Saloon, just 25 miles north of the entrance to Yellowstone National Park, is celebrating its 120th anniversary. The historic and legendary establishment has been serving outlaws and cowgirls since 1902.
The Old Saloon kicks off the celebration with its 6th Annual Testicle Festival Sunday, May 29, 2022. This free event has become a local favorite with cornhole and plenty of dancing.
"We continue to be excited about being stewards of The Old Saloon and look forward to a great year celebrating our 120th anniversary," says Brett Evje, co-owner and operating partner for the establishment.
There is a stand-out Summer Music Series planned. In addition to weekly music the Headliner ticketed shows are:
June 4: Tylor & The Train Robbers
June 17: Jackson Taylor & The Sinners/Jesse Daniel
June 24: The Steel Woods
July 8: Steve Earle & The Dukes with special guest The Whitmore Sisters -- also our special 120th Celebration
July 14: Paul Cauthen
July 15: Jamey Johnson
July 16: Midland
July 17: Shakey Graves
July 27: The Dead South
August 4: Reckless Kelly with Josh Meloy
August 13: Mike and the Moonpies with The Wilder Blue
August 19: Pure Prairie League
August 20: Randy Rogers Band with Wade Bowen
September 17: Marshall Tucker Band
Music starts at 7 p.m. / doors 5:30 p.m.
For the full schedule and ticket information: https://www.oldsaloonmt.com/events/
Evje adds, "There was a time when the dining room ran as a separate business called the Livery Stable, but historically it was simply the dining room for The Old Saloon. We will be restoring the front of the building to reflect the former reference. We hope everyone will come out this summer for a good time."
Established in 1902, The Old Saloon is a classic western bar and eatery that not only offers great food, cold beer & whiskey but also hosts big name music during the summer and local music all year round.