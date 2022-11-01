The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE HAPPY ELF This Holiday Season

The Missoula Community Theatre will present The Happy Elf, a family-friendly, jazzy new musical, This show is destined to become a new holiday classic and will be performed LIVE on stage, December 1-18, 2022 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

The Happy Elf is based on the animated film written by Harry Connick Jr, who has 15 Grammy nominations and 3 Grammy awards to his name. To say Connick Jr knows good music is an understatement! Guiding this light-hearted musical to the stage is Joseph Martinez (Director), Draylen Askvig (Music Director) and Christine Kowalchik (Choreographer). Martinez truly appreciates the message in this musical, saying "The December holidays aren't quite right without the visit from an elf, in this case, the happiest of elves, Eubie. The holidays are about hope and Harry Connick Jr's story helps restore faith that there is good in everyone, although you may sometimes have to help people recognize it within themselves."

The plot centers around Christmas Eve and Eubie the Elf, who wants nothing more than to be on Santa's sleigh team. But he is stuck checking the nice and naughty list and realizes the entire town of Bluesville has zero people on the nice list. Eubie uses this opportunity to make his way down to this dreary little town that gets 23 seconds of sunshine each day (no wonder it's dreary) to bring some Christmas joy to the folks that live there. But can he find a way to get more people onto the nice list before Santa hits the road...or, night sky?

The Happy Elf music score will be performed by a live, 5-piece jazz band, with cool, yet precise Fosse-esque dance numbers guaranteed to knock your stockings off the shelf. The cast of 34 adult and child actors includes a sleigh-full of familiar faces and those making their MCT debut, all ready to bring this happy musical to the audience this holiday season.

Performances are December 1*-4, 8-11 and 15-18. Tickets are already going fast! They are available at www.MCTinc.org, by calling (406) 728-7529 (PLAY) or at the MCT Box Office, from Noon to 5PM, M-F. (*Premiere Night is Thursday, December 1 with more details on the website).

First Security Bank and Allegiance Benefit Plan Management are sponsoring The Happy Elf, which is a production of the Missoula Community Theatre.