The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo Returns this July

Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, in cooperation with the City of Casper, the Casper Police, Fire & EMT, and the Reveille Rotary, regrets to inform you that the 2020 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo Downtown Parade to be held July7th, 2020; beginning at 10:00am has been canceled. This year's Parade Theme of "It's A Grand Old Flag!" will be carried over to next year's parade.

What would have been the 73rd Annual Parade Day is Casper's most beloved unofficial holiday and will return next year bigger and better than ever!

The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo will be held July 9th-17th, 2021. Enjoy 9 action packed days of fun & excitement! If you have already registered for the parade, you may request a refund, carry over your registration to next year, or donate to the committee. For more information visit www.centralwyomingfair.com.

