The Bozeman Symphony Announces Two Summer Concerts

The Bozeman Symphony has announced two summer concerts featuring the widely popular Kishi Bashi (Duo) at Big Yellow Barn and the return of the successful Ranch Around Concert Series at Hardscrabble Ranch. The Bozeman Symphony's summer programs showcase incredible live music and acclaimed guest artists, while celebrating Montana's vast landscape for two open-air concerts under the Bridger Mountaintops.

On August 11, 2021, internationally celebrated singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Kishi Bashi (Duo) will pair with a string quartet for an outdoor concert experience at one of Montana's most breathtaking venues Big Yellow Barn. A string quartet will open the concert for renowned violinist Kishi Bashi's hour-long set that explores his blending of musical genres ranging from indie-folk, and more. To add to the concert experience, Single Barrel Liquor & Bar will have specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine available to purchase.

"I am an enormous fan of Kishi Bashi and his music. Presenting him is a part of our efforts in expanding our reach to a wider audience. His music will pair beautifully with Big Yellow Barn's outdoor atmosphere and create a unique experience that you can only have in Bozeman," said Norman Huynh, Music Director.

On August 18, 2021, the Bozeman Symphony presents its second annual Ranch Around Concert Series featuring chamber ensembles at Hardscrabble Ranch. Join Music Director Norman Huynh along with musicians from the Bozeman Symphony for this unique outdoor concert experience exploring classical music outside the concert hall.

"We are thrilled to be offering another Ranch Around concert this summer. This series is a fun and exciting way to experience live music while enjoying what nature has to offer through the outdoors. We are grateful to be presenting at Hardscrabble Ranch who will provide the perfect setting for this series," said Huynh.

Bozeman Symphony Presents Kishi Bashi (Duo), held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 7:30 PM, at Big Yellow Barn (9466 Springhill Road, Belgrade, MT 59714). Tickets are $27 and $35 at the door and can be purchased online at bozemansymphony.org, or by phone at (406) 585-9774. The Ranch Around Concert Series performance will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 7:00 PM at Hardscrabble Ranch (15660 Brackett Creek Rd, Bozeman, MT 59715). Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at bozemansymphony.org, or by phone at (406) 585-9774.

Please contact the Bozeman Symphony at (406) 585-9774 or info@bozemansymphony.org with questions you have regarding performances, ticket sales, venue, and seating information. The Symphony wishes to thank Heather White Strategies, LLC for generously sponsoring the Kishi Bashi (Duo) performance.

Kishi Bashi - Is the pseudonym of singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Kaoru Ishibashi. Born in Seattle, Washington, Ishibashi grew up in Norfolk, Virginia where both of his parents were professors at Old Dominion University. As a 1994 graduate of Matthew Fontaine Maury High School, he went on to study film scoring at Berklee College of Music before becoming a renowned violinist. Ishibashi has recorded and toured internationally as a violinist with diverse artists such as Regina Spektor, Sondre Lerche, and most recently, the Athens, Georgia-based indie rock band, of Montreal. He remains based in Athens.

Kishi Bashi is also the singer and founding member of the New York electronic rock outfit, Jupiter One. In 2011, he started to record and perform as a solo artist, opening for Sondre Lerche, Alexi Murdoch, and of Montreal. He supported of Montreal on their spring 2012 tour. Shortly after Ishibashi debuted his full-length solo album "151a" on Indianapolis label Joyful Noise Recordings, NPR All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen listed Kishi Bashi as his favorite new artist of 2012 noting that he created "a radiant, uplifting soundscape" with songs such as "Bright Whites."

Kishi Bashi has since been invited to play in major festivals such as SXSW and Austin City Limits and gone on an extensive US tour with supporting acts such as The Last Bison (from his native Hampton Roads, Virginia). In early 2013, Kishi Bashi held a North American tour across the United States and Canada, continuing in EU and UK in spring 2013.

In 2014 Kishi Bashi released his own line of coffee through Jittery Joe's called Royal Daark Blend. Each purchase comes with an exclusive song download. 2016 saw Kishi Bashi release his new album "Sonderlust" live on NPR's All Songs Considered.

His latest album, Omoiyari (a Japanese word for the idea of creating compassion toward other people by thinking about them), was released in 2019. He is currently co-directing a feature length documentary of the same name about minority identity and the Incarceration of Japanese Americans in WWII.

In 2020 Kishi Bashi scored the entire soundtrack for the touching Apple TV+ kids show "Stillwater" with composer Toby Chu, and released it as an album featuring 18 tracks of uplifting orchestral tunes.

His upcoming Emigrant EP, a very special companion piece to 'Omoiyari' will be out digitally on April 2nd and physically on May 21st. Arranged and recorded over the last year, 'Emigrant EP' serves as a time capsule of the 2020 condition and a continuation of the concepts explored in 'Omoiyari'.