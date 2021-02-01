Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Bar J Wranglers Return to the WYO

Performing Saturday, February 27 at 7:30pm and Sunday, February 28 at 2:00pm.

Feb. 1, 2021  

The Bar J Wranglers, world famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole return to the WYO stage Saturday, February 27 at 7:30pm and Sunday, February 28 at 2:00pm.

The Bar J Wranglers is entertainment for the whole family serving up western harmonies straight from the range, cowboy stories and jokes that will have you laughing in the aisles, and an evening of inspiration that will continue to lift your spirits long after the show.

Over 30 years ago, Babe Humphrey founded the Bar J Wranglers, and now his sons, Scott and Bryan continue the family tradition, along with Tim Hodgson, Donnie Cook and Danny Rogers. During the Bar J Chuckwagon's off-season the Bar J Wranglers perform all over the world, bringing their style of western music, close-knit harmony, outrageous comedy and remarkable musicianship to people of all ages and backgrounds.

"As much as we enjoy playing on our home stage, we love taking the show on the road," says Scott Humphrey. His brother, Bryan, concurs, "It gives us another opportunity to meet with the fans, and it gives them the opportunity to share the fun of the Bar J Wranglers with their families and friends."

Face coverings are required at the WYO and a limited number of in-person tickets are available. Live streaming tickets are also available for this truly western experience. Leave your cares behind, sit back, unwind and spend some time with the Bar J Wranglers!


