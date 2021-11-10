THE NUTCRACKER Returns to the WYO Next Month

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is proud to present San Diego Ballet (SDB) in The Nutcracker on Thursday December 2 and Friday December 3 at 7:30pm. This holiday classic features the critically acclaimed San Diego Ballet alongside more than 50 local dancers all on the WYO stage!

SDB presents an annual concert season of classical and contemporary dance to its diverse audience, secures touring engagements to present SDB original repertoire and provides arts education in the community through outreach programs and scholarships. San Diego Ballet's mission is to excite, enrich, and entertain its diverse audience through an imaginative presentation of classical and contemporary dance.

Don't miss your chance to see The Nutcracker live at the WYO this December! Sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors and Bruce Burns, Sheridan EyeCare Center, Fletcher Construction, Pilch & Reed CPA's and ERA Carroll Realty.

Masks are requested when attending events at the WYO Theater.