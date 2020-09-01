THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Rocks the WYO

Featuring the Zmed Brothers, the Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves.

The Everly Brothers Experience take the WYO stage Friday, September 25 at 7:30pm. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, the Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly.

Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the US and overseas. And with over 30 billboard top -100 singles, there is plenty of Everly Brothers material to choose from!

Sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors along with Keith & Cheri Wilson, Ken & Patty Richardson, Bruce & Pat Tomsovic and JBD, Inc., patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend either the live stream or the live event itself with a limited number of seats available. Concertgoers will be encouraged to wear masks.

The Everly Brothers Experience will take you on a trip through the classic age of rock and roll & roll, one night only at the WYO Theater!

